How to sign up for Genshin Impact 3.0 Beta testing

Credible sources have shared that the sign-up process for version 3.0 beta testing of Genshin Impact has begun. This is a great opportunity for players to participate in the latest beta testing before the patch 3.0 version goes live across the world.

Beta testers will get an early chance to explore the new region of Sumeru and test the new upcoming characters that are yet to be announced. They will also get to experience new events, missions, and areas. As a beta-tester, players will have to look for unattended issues, bugs, and exploits before the final version is released globally.

Here is everything players need to know about signing up for Genshin Impact's patch 3.0 beta test.

Genshin Impact: Guide to sign-up for patch 3.0 beta testing

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (162/160 tall/dendro/handsome) @SaveYourPrimos Beta applications have just opened on the official Discord server with a closing date of Sunday June 12th.



As 2.8 Beta has just passed, we can reasonably assume these applications are for 3.0.



The official Discord server of Genshin Impact has also posted an announcement about recruiting new players for the upcoming beta test. The announcement also mentioned the following requirements to be fulfilled before applying for the beta test:

Players must be a member of the official Discord server of Genshin Impact.

Players should be atleast 18 years old or above.

Players must have a valid and unexpired Government ID proof.

Players can keep an eye out on the official Discord server for any additional information about the Genshin Impact Beta Test.

Candidates who have fulfilled the above requirements can click on the link below to access the Beta Test Recruitment Form here: https://forms.gle/nExz8LNEG3WnPsEH8

Here is a summary of all the details that players will need to fill out carefully in the recruitment form:

Discord Tag

Discord ID

Game UID

Account/HoYoLAB ID

AR level

Have you completed Floor 12-3 of Spiral Abyss (36 stars does not matter)

Platform (Android, iOS, PC)

Region (NA,EU,ASIA,Other)

E-mail Address

Country

Spoken Language

Full Legal Name

All the details given by players in the form should be correct and will be verified for authenticity after getting selected as a beta-tester. The player's Discord account needs to be a verified account as well.

The form will be available until Monday, June 13, 2022. The recruitment form is simple and the process of signing up for the Beta test is rather easy. However, getting selected as a beta-tester is difficult since players are randomly chosen from a huge pool of candidates.

The most difficult part of beta recruitment has to be joining the official Discord server. The official server has a limit of 800K members and is almost always filled to capacity. Since the the recruitment form requires players to be part of the official server, it is challenging to find the right time to try joining the official Discord server. Players should not feel disheartened if they are not chosen and should try again when other recruitment forms are circulated for future patches.

