Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 guide: Strategies and enemy weaknesses

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss in version 2.7 has not gotten any easier for the players. In fact, the developers have placed two normal bosses on the second half of floor 12, increasing the difficulty and serving as yet another DPS check.

Maguu Kenki and Perpetual Mechanical Array are arguably the main obstacles on floor 12, hindering players from completing the challenge within the time limit. Without a proper strategy, Travelers may not be able to collect the full 36 stars in the current phase of Spiral Abyss. Here's a handy guide to optimizing a strategy for 2.7's Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss analysis and guide to enemies' weaknesses

Ryden @Ryden_Re

#spiralabyss Spiral Abyss Version 2.7 Floor 11 + 12, plus Enemy Placements. Less shield break, and chonky bosses are back (Maguu has ~1.2mio HP, PMA has ~2.2mio. HP + minion), so the DPS requirements are higher this time. #Genshin Impact #Genshin Spiral Abyss Version 2.7 Floor 11 + 12, plus Enemy Placements. Less shield break, and chonky bosses are back (Maguu has ~1.2mio HP, PMA has ~2.2mio. HP + minion), so the DPS requirements are higher this time. #spiralabyss #GenshinImpact #Genshin https://t.co/wZbPgYVLnC

Floor 12 in the current Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is a DPS check requiring fewer AoE (Area of Effect) skills than the previous cycle. As a result, it's much easier to figure out how players should put their teams together. The focus is on maximizing 1-2 DPS characters and emphasizing shield breaking in the first half. Players are advised to avoid Cryo characters entirely in the first half in general.

Chamber 1

Whopperflowers as the first enemies on floor 12 (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the first half, two Cryo and one Electro Whopperflowers spawn in the first wave. Then, two Electro and one Cryo Whopperflower will spawn to the rear for the second wave. Finally, two Geovishaps spawn in front for the third wave. The one on the left infuses Cryo, while the one on the right infuses Electro.

If players don't have an Anemo character in the team, they can move to the edge of the floor, and the enemies will teleport in front. This will prevent them from being knocked back too far.

Ruin Guard in the second half (Image via Genshin Impact)

A Ruin Guard will spawn first for the second half, followed by a Ruin Grader once the former has died. Since this chamber contains a Cryo monolith in the center that infuses enemies with Cryo, it is recommended that players bring a Pyro unit to dispel the Cryo aura.

Additionally, a shielder is recommended due to their Geo Aura, which causes the active character to suffer a lot of damage on the field.

The Ruin Guard's weaknesses are their glowing eye and a small socket at the back. Genshin Impact players must hit these spots twice in a row to paralyze the enemy for a short time. On the other hand, Ruin Grader's weaknesses in Genshin Impact are its eye and legs.

Chamber 2

Cryo Slime with Ice Cage Aura (Image via Genshin Impact)

Two Cryo Slimes and three Cryo Mitachurls will spawn in the first wave of the first half. The second wave features a Cryo Slime in the front with an Ice Cage Aura that creates the cage every 12 seconds and lasts for 2 seconds. A Frostarm Lawachurl also spawns in the back with a Cryo aura that debuffs players with condensed Ice.

Players are advised to focus on the Cryo Slime first in the second wave as the Ice Age will prevent them from moving, resulting in a quick death. All of the enemies in this chamber are weak to Pyro elements, so bringing any Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact will significantly benefit gamers.

Evade on the right moment to iframe the attack (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half only features one Maguu Kenki, so using the best damage dealer team available is best here. Note that after he reaches 70% health, he will stop taking damage and will launch a powerful attack, so either flee from his AOE or iframe this with a dodge or burst.

Chamber 3

Evade the Shower Cleanse attack from Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchlings (Image via HoYoverse)

There is only one wave in the first half of chamber 3, and it is made up of two Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchlings. These two are easily knocked back, meaning that AoE damage dealers will save time.

They have significantly stronger Hydro and Physical resistance, so players are recommended to use a four-piece Viridescent artifact set or Superconduct with Physical characters to lower it down.

Attack the highlighted Ruin Sentinel to paralyze Perpetual Mechanical Array (Image via HoYoverse)

The last enemy on floor 12 will be the most challenging one, and that is the Perpetual Mechanical Array. This floor is a definite DPS check for every Genshin Impact player due to the high HP. Therefore, players should bring their best damage-dealing team here.

The enemy's Defensive Mode will create a barrier and summon four Ruin Sentinels. Attack the highlighted Ruin Sentinel to paralyze the Perpetual Mechanical Array for 20 seconds.

Avoid using a Physical team as the enemy has a 70% Physical Resistance. Instead, using an Elemental team is the best option here because when the Perpetual Mechanical Array is paralyzed, it will have -40% of all elements in Genshin Impact.

Although floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact is more of a DPS check, it doesn't mean players can challenge the chamber without no plans. In fact, players can finish the challenge with full 4-star characters, as long as they have the right equipment, team lineups, and strategy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far