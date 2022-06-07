Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact players have a lot to look forward to from the game's 2.8 update. This version will bring the Traveler back to the Golden Apple Archipelago for another adventure on the islands.

It seems that this particular adventure will bring even more of Mondstadt's cast along for the journey, with characters such as Mona, Fischl, and Diluc all making appearances.

Fans who have been waiting for another chance to return to the islands will definitely want to stay tuned for the 2.8 update. Players can find out more about what's coming in the next update here.

Genshin Impact 2.8: 5 things coming in the next update

The 2.8 update looks to bring a ton of new content to the game, along with the return of the popular Golden Apple Archipelago. The Traveler will be returning to these summery islands, accompanied by several of the game's most popular characters.

Fans will definitely have a lot to do during this update, with plenty of events and banners to look forward to. Here are five of the biggest arrivals known so far.

5) New characters

Shikanoin Heizou is set to release during the 2.8 update, and players will be able to try out this powerful 4-star Anemo character for the first time when the update drops. He is an incredibly unique character and the game's first martial arts style fighter. Those who have been waiting for a close quarters fighter will definitely want to save up some Primogems for this update.

4) New events

The Genshin Impact 2.8 update looks to have some incredible events planned, with new combat events alongside interesting story missions. Fans will have the opportunity to gather tons of Primogems during this update, and they'll have a ton to explore thanks to the return of the Archipelago.

3) Sumeru teaser

Players will be getting their first look at the Dendro element and more teases about Sumeru during the 2.8 update. Given that this is the last update before they head to Sumeru, it makes sense that they would get their first real look at the new element when this update releases, similar to how Kazuha introduced Inazuma. Many have been waiting for Dendro's addition since the game was released, and now it is almost here.

2) Golden Apple Archipelago rerun

The Traveler will finally return to the Golden Apple Archipelago during this update, giving them another chance to explore these massive islands. The islands are full of treasures, puzzles, and hidden stories to uncover. Furthermore, the area remains one of the fan-favorite additions to the game. Players won't want to miss out on this rerun during the Genshin Impact 2.8 update.

1) Big rerun banners

The 2.8 update will bring the return of several fan favorite characters, including Kaedehara Kazuha. Given his importance in the story, it is almost guaranteed that he will feature in a rerun for the first time in almost a year.

Players may also be able to wish on other powerful characters like Klee and Yoimiya during this update, so they'll want to hold onto their Primogems when it releases.

Genshin Impact 2.8 will be a huge update, and players have a lot of new content to look forward to, along with a ton of reruns.

