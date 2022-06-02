Genshin Impact End of the Line Puzzle guide: How to solve the Fantastic compass domain

The last part of the new Archon Quest 'At Tunnel's End, Light' in Genshin Impact is finally out, and it features one domain with an extremely complex puzzle that even veteran players are having a hard time completing.

The puzzle here is to tinker with the Fantastic Compass and rotate the needle to point it to another realm. While the challenge isn't the easiest, players need to take just a few steps to complete the puzzle. This article will show players how to solve the Fantastic Compass domain in Genshin Impact.

How to solve End of the Line domain puzzle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can start the domain by opening their Perilous Trail event page and selecting the 'At Tunnel's End, Light' option. This will lead to the quest navigation page, and gamers can follow through with the navigation until they reach the domain.

1) The first realm

Rotate the needle forward once (Image via HoYoverse)

When players enter the Realm of Snaring Illusions domain in Genshin Impact, they will trial Yanfei after a short conversation. Once the Treasure Hoarder has been defeated, players can go to the right side and rotate the needle forward once. Before entering the portal, make sure to destroy the small tree beside the compass first.

2) The second realm

Lift the gate first using the mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

The second area will feature Yelan and Yanfei as the trial characters to defeat some Fatui enemies. After they are defeated, Genshin Impact players must go to the right side and pull the mechanism to lift the gate. This step is crucial for the puzzle, so be sure not to miss it.

Rotate the needle forward once (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the gate is lifted, go to the Fantastic Compass and rotate the needle forward once. Enter the portal to go to the next area.

3) The third realm

Rotate the needle backward two times (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the trend, Xiao will be the trial character for every player in this domain. Travelers need to defeat the Electro Yaksha before they can continue the puzzle. Once the coast is clear, go to the right side of the arena until you see a spider and its web. Remove them to access the compass and rotate the needle backward twice until it reaches the end.

4) The fourth realm

Rotate the needle backward once (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the fourth area of the 'End of the Line' domain in Genshin Impact, and players are almost finished with the quest. In this realm, players can go to the compass and rotate it backwards once the cutscene ends. The portal will lead them to the Abyss and start a new cutscene.

From this point on, players can follow the quest navigation until the end to complete the Archon Quest. The truth regarding what happened to all the Yaksha in Liyue will be uncovered during the last cutscene.

