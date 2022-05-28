Best artifacts and weapons to build for Xiao in Genshin Impact 2.7

Xiao is one of the best hyper-DPS characters that will have a rerun banner in the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.7 patch update. Also known as the Vigilant Yaksha, Xiao is a 5-star Anemo DPS who uses polearms.

With insane multipliers on both his elemental skill and burst, Xiao's entire kit screams damage. There are multiple weapons and artifacts that can be combined to make excellent builds for Xiao in-game. Here is a quick rundown of some of the best weapons for Xiao:

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Staff of Homa

Calamity Queller

There are other weapons that players can use on their Xiao builds, which will be further discussed in the article. There are only a few artifacts that Xiao can take advantage of:

4 piece - Vermillion Hereafter

2 piece - Viridescent Venerer

2 piece - Gladiator's Finale

The following article guides players with updated artifacts and weapons for Xiao in Genshin Impact 2.7.

Genshin Impact: Guide to best artifacts to build Xiao in patch 2.7

Artifacts sets used for Xiao builds (Image via Genshin Impact)

Earlier, Xiao mains all around the world had to use two-piece sets of different artifacts for the optimum build. The most used artifact builds for Xiao were a combination of the following artifact sets:

2pc- Gladiator's Finale (+18% ATK)

2pc- Shimenawa Reminiscence (+18% ATK)

2pc - Viridescent Venerer (Anemo DMG Bonus + 15%)

Although some players in the Genshin Impact community also suggest using the four-piece set bonus of Viridescent Venerer, this is a very niche build that is suitable when Xiao is not the main damage dealer in the party.

For a long time, Xiao did not have his own signature artifact set. This changes with the release of patch 2.6, which introduced Vermillion Hereafter, one of the new artifact sets added to Genshin Impact. When Xiao casts his elemental burst, he constantly drains some of his HP during the burst and Vermillion Hereafter increases ATK when the character loses HP.

New signature artifact sets for Xiao builds (Image via Genshin Impact)

The bonus effects of the new "Vermillion Hereafter" artifact set complements Xiao's playstyle perfectly. Here are the bonus effects for Vermillion Hereafter:

2Pc Set Bonus: ATK+ 18%

4Pc Set Bonus: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain an 8% increase in ATK for 16 seconds. Additionally, ATK will increase further by 10%, whenever the character loses HP, The increase in attack can be stacked for a maximum of 4 times.

Genshin Impact: Guide to best weapons to build Xiao in patch 2.7

Players must already know that certain characters come out in-game with their signature weapons, and Xiao is no exception. Xiao's best weapon has to be his signature weapon called the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, which has Crit-Rate as its sub-stats.

At level 90, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear offers a base ATK of 674 and 22.1% Crit Rate as secondary stats. The passive of Jade Spear increases ATK by 3.2% for 6 seconds at refinement rank 1. The increase in ATK can be triggered every 0.3 seconds, with a maximum of 7 stacks able to be maintained.

There are other weapons as well that players can use for their Xiao build, if they do not have his signature weapon. Here are some weapons that can be useful for Xiao, listed in descending order of utility:

Staff of Homa (Crit DMG)

Calamity Queller (ATK%)

Vortex Vanquisher (ATK%)

Lithic Spear (ATK%)

Deathmatch (Crit Rate)

Blackcliff Pole (Crit DMG)

Favonius Lance (ER%)

Since most of the weapons mentioned on this list can only be obtained by spending Primogems, players are advised to use whatever they can get their hands on and wait for better ones to arrive.

