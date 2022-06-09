Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal free character, Kazuha rerun, and a new sword

Recent leaks and speculations from the 2.8 beta have revealed tons of new information for the Genshin Impact community. Here is a summary of the latest 2.8 leaks:

Potential rerun of Kazuha in patch 2.8

New Story Quest of Kazuha will reward a new 4-star sword

Free Fischl from the new GAA event in patch 2.8

Kazuha will receive a new story quest and will be featured in the upcoming Golden Apple Archipelago event. The event will also feature Fischl, and players can obtain a free copy of her through the event page. There is no information on whether Kazuha's rerun will happen in the first or second half of patch 2.8.

Here is everything players need to know about Kazuha's rerun, a new weapon, and free Fischl as a character in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Potential Kazuha rerun, Free weapon, and a free copy of Fischl as an event reward

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (162/160 tall/dendro/handsome) @SaveYourPrimos We have had several conflicting rumors/leaks regarding the 5✰ banner order in 2.8.



Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee are all (very likely) rerunning--that is all we know. Anything beyond that should be considered speculation.



Please wait for further information from trusted sources. We have had several conflicting rumors/leaks regarding the 5✰ banner order in 2.8.Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee are all (very likely) rerunning--that is all we know. Anything beyond that should be considered speculation.Please wait for further information from trusted sources.

Kazuha is yet to have his first rerun of the character event banner on Genshin Impact. It has been over 300 days, and the latest leaks have finally shed some light on a potential rerun of Kazuha in patch 2.8.

The latest leaks have shared that the new Golden Apple Archipelago event will feature Kazuha along with a few other familiar characters. Kazuha will also get his first Story Quest in patch 2.8. Speculation suggests that players can expect a potential Kazuha rerun in patch 2.8 with Kazuha getting so much attention.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (162/160 tall/dendro/handsome) @SaveYourPrimos



Swirl buff shows up mid-patch, meaning Kazuha could fall on either side.



(Reminder that Heizou is confirmed for first half.) SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (162/160 tall/dendro/handsome) @SaveYourPrimos We have had several conflicting rumors/leaks regarding the 5✰ banner order in 2.8.



Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee are all (very likely) rerunning--that is all we know. Anything beyond that should be considered speculation.



Please wait for further information from trusted sources. We have had several conflicting rumors/leaks regarding the 5✰ banner order in 2.8.Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee are all (very likely) rerunning--that is all we know. Anything beyond that should be considered speculation.Please wait for further information from trusted sources. [Speculation] Assuming Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee reruns for 2.8, the Spiral Abyss buffs point to Klee for first half and Yoimiya for second.Swirl buff shows up mid-patch, meaning Kazuha could fall on either side.(Reminder that Heizou is confirmed for first half.) twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos… [Speculation] Assuming Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee reruns for 2.8, the Spiral Abyss buffs point to Klee for first half and Yoimiya for second.Swirl buff shows up mid-patch, meaning Kazuha could fall on either side.(Reminder that Heizou is confirmed for first half.) twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos… https://t.co/CzsswtuQuK

Genshin Impact Leaks have also revealed the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for the upcoming Spiral Abyss in patch 2.8. Here, the second Lunar Phase grants a buff related to Anemo that also indicates the potential rerun of Kazuha and debut of Shikanoin Heizou. Heizou is the latest 4-star Anemo Catalyst that has been officially announced to debut in the upcoming patch 2.8.

New 4-star weapon from Kazuha's new Story Quest and free Fischl in the new Genshin Impact 2.8 event

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.



genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_13… A new 4* sword is among the final rewards of Kazuha Chapter I legendary quests. This sword cannot be refined.It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end. A new 4* sword is among the final rewards of Kazuha Chapter I legendary quests. This sword cannot be refined.It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_13…

The upcoming patch 2.8 will also release a new Story Quest for Kazuha. Based on the leaks, completing the Story Quest of Kazuha will reward players with a free 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact.

The 4-star weapon is a free sword which is currently known as "This is a Sword." The new sword uses a placeholder as the name of the sword will be revealed at the end of Kazuha's Story Quest. The sword offers a 510 base ATK and 41.3% ATK as secondary stats and cannot be refined as per the Story Quest.

Patch 2.8 will also bring a new version of the Golden Apple Archipelago with new islands to explore and new events to enjoy. Players who participated in the first Golden Apple Archipelago event were able to obtain a free 4-star catalyst called the Dodoco Tales along with its refinement materials.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. Gahei @GrepoGG @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status… The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status…

Based on the leaks, the new Golden Apple Archipelago will also do the same, but instead of a weapon, a 4-star character can be redeemed by players. Players will get to collect event currency by participating in various mini-games and will have to use the collected event currency to obtain a free copy of Fischl.

This is a great opportunity for F2P players to increase the number of characters in their accounts. Fischl is a very easy-to-build 4-star character and is used in many team compositions for her great off-field Electro application. Players should definitely participate in the new Golden Apple Archipelago events to obtain her in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far