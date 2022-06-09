Top 5 things to farm before potential Kazuha rerun in Genshin Impact 2.8

With the end of Patch 2.8's Beta Testing, Genshin Impact is ready to launch the upcoming version update. The leaks have already informed the community about the vast amount of content that will come with Patch 2.8, as well as the characters who will appear on the banners.

Based on the latest leaks, it seems that Kazuha will finally appear on the character event banners after staying away from it for a whole year. Players who have been saving Primogems for Kazuha should also start farming materials for him.

The following article will cover the top 5 materials to farm before the potential rerun of Kazuha in Genshin Impact 2.8.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 things to farm before Kazuha potential

5) Insignias from Treasure Hoarders

Genshin Impact Players will need tons of Insignia that can be collected by defeating Treasure Hoarders. Kazuha requires Insignia as both ascension material as well as talent level-up material.

For ascension, Kazuha will need the following amount of Insignia:

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 18

Silver Raven Insignia x 30

Golden Raven Insignia x 36

To max out one talent level of Kazuha, players will need the following amount of Insignia:

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 6

Silver Raven Insignia x 22

Golden Raven Insignia x 31

4) Sea Ganoderma

Kazuha will need 168 Sea Ganoderma, which can be found growing in certain oceanic regions of Inazuma. The vivid appearance of Sea Ganoderma makes it easy for players to spot them near water bodies and easily collect them.

Players can follow video guides such as the one embedded above and do as instructed in the video to collect the necessary amount of ascension material for Kazuha. However, Genshin Impact players can also use interactive maps to mark all the spawn locations on their in-game map and follow that to collect them for Kazuha.

3) Marionette Core

Defeat Maguu Kenki to get ascension materials for Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha will also need 46 boss materials called Marionette Core for max ascension. Marionette Core can be collected from Maguu Kenki, which can be found in Inazuma. It is not a tough boss to defeat once players get used to his attack patterns.

The elite boss also drops different Vayuda Turquoise gems, which are also required for Kazuha's ascension. Hence, players will save on resin by fighting Maguu Kenki since it will drop multiple ascension materials required by Kazuha.

2) Diligence Talent Books

Complete the Liyue Talent domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday to collect these (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha fans will need to farm Liyue's Taishan Mansion Domain to collect Diligence Talent Books to level up Kazuha's talents. Players need to farm this domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays to collect Diligence Talent Books as rewards.

Players can either use condensed or original resins to collect the Talent Books as rewards from the domain. Players will need the following number of Talent Books if they want to max out one talent of Kazuha:

Teachings of Diligence x 3

Guide to Diligence x 21

Philosophies of Diligence x 38

1) Gilded Scale

Gilded Scale can be collected once a week (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha will need the Gilded Scale to level up his talents. Gilded Scale is a weekly boss drop that players can collect from Beneath the Dragon-Queller's Trounce Domain in Genshin Impact.

Players who do not have this domain unlocked will need to complete Zhongli's Story Quest to unlock Azhdaha as the weekly boss. This should be the player's top priority since this level-up material can only be collected once a week. Players will also have to spend 30 original resins to collect the rewards after defeating the weekly boss.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

