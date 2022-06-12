New Genshin Impact leaks reveal more about Cyno, Nilou, Tighnari and Fatui Harbingers ahead of Sumeru update

A slew of new Genshin Impact leaks has recently surfaced, featuring a wide variety of topics pertaining to some new characters. This article will specifically focus on the leaks discussing:
- Cyno
- Nilou
- Tighnari
- Fatui Harbingers
These leaks aren't guaranteed to be accurate, as they are just preliminary leaks. There aren't any screenshots or gameplay footage attached to them; they're just text leaks from credible leakers. It's also possible that some of these leaks are accurate and others aren't; it's not necessarily an all-or-nothing situation.
New Genshin Impact leaks
Cyno
The first character-specific leak worth talking about is related to Cyno. Travelers have seen a few different leaks about him using various elements, so this new leak clarifies that he is an Electro user. It doesn't specify which weapon he uses, so it's implied that the older leak about him using a Polearm is still relevant.
There was also an old leak by MrX which stated that Cyno would be in Genshin Impact 3.0 before changing that to Version 3.1. If Cyno is playable in Version 3.1, then that would support the above leak (which states that he isn't playable in Genshin Impact 3.0).
Nilou
Nilou is another name that has been popping up in these recent leaks. If these leaks are authentic, then Nilou has the following traits:
- Hydro user
- Has red hair with horns (that apparently resemble Azhdaha's)
- Uses the standard female model
- Is a dancer
- Can heal
Her exact release date isn't known. This leak also mentions another female character with an unknown name; that character uses Pyro, has a tall female model, and supposedly has cat ears too. Like Nilou, this unnamed female character doesn't have a specified release date.
Tighnari
Another Sumeru-related name worth mentioning is Tighnari. This character uses a Bow and has long ears, but not necessarily long elf ears. The animal-like features part makes sense considering the previous leak mentioned cat ears for the unnamed Pyro woman.
This Genshin Impact leak goes further to state that Tighnari is a short male with a poofy tail. The tail part would definitely fit the bill of Sumeru's characters having several animalistic features. Apart from that minor detail, the leak also mentions that this character is a Dendro user. Hence, Tighnari is a Dendro Bow user.
This leak also implies that he will be available in Genshin Impact 3.0. It doesn't specify an exact release date to keep an eye out for, nor does it mention which phase of the update where players can summon him.
Fatui Harbingers
The final Genshin Impact leaks worth mentioning here are those related to the Fatui Harbingers. The first one is that Scaramouche will be playable in Version 3.2. Like the previous leaks, there are no specific details on whether it will be the first or second banner of that update.
Another interesting leak mentions that a new Fatui Harbinger will be appearing around that time. Not only that, but this Tweet implies that it's more than just meeting a new Fatui Harbinger (implying that this particular Fatui Harbinger will be playable).