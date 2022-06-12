New Genshin Impact leaks reveal more about Cyno, Nilou, Tighnari and Fatui Harbingers ahead of Sumeru update

A slew of new Genshin Impact leaks has recently surfaced, featuring a wide variety of topics pertaining to some new characters. This article will specifically focus on the leaks discussing:

Cyno

Nilou

Tighnari

Fatui Harbingers

These leaks aren't guaranteed to be accurate, as they are just preliminary leaks. There aren't any screenshots or gameplay footage attached to them; they're just text leaks from credible leakers. It's also possible that some of these leaks are accurate and others aren't; it's not necessarily an all-or-nothing situation.

New Genshin Impact leaks

Cyno

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



He's actually Electro, will be releasing early on within the sumeru patches but not 3.0. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



I don't believe this myself looking at the art we currently have but I've said before I'll keep posting what I get told (Like the Zhongli/Xiao re-run posts)

so I got told that Cyno is a Hydro Polearm. [Questionable]

He's actually Electro, will be releasing early on within the sumeru patches but not 3.0.

The first character-specific leak worth talking about is related to Cyno. Travelers have seen a few different leaks about him using various elements, so this new leak clarifies that he is an Electro user. It doesn't specify which weapon he uses, so it's implied that the older leak about him using a Polearm is still relevant.

There was also an old leak by MrX which stated that Cyno would be in Genshin Impact 3.0 before changing that to Version 3.1. If Cyno is playable in Version 3.1, then that would support the above leak (which states that he isn't playable in Genshin Impact 3.0).

Nilou

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (162/160 tall/dendro/handsome) @SaveYourPrimos [UNVERIFIED] We are not leakers, and we do not yet have a track record. Please take all information we have provided in the second screenshot with salt. [UNVERIFIED] We are not leakers, and we do not yet have a track record. Please take all information we have provided in the second screenshot with salt. https://t.co/hCfCnfGZxI

Nilou is another name that has been popping up in these recent leaks. If these leaks are authentic, then Nilou has the following traits:

Hydro user

Has red hair with horns (that apparently resemble Azhdaha's)

Uses the standard female model

Is a dancer

Can heal

Her exact release date isn't known. This leak also mentions another female character with an unknown name; that character uses Pyro, has a tall female model, and supposedly has cat ears too. Like Nilou, this unnamed female character doesn't have a specified release date.

Tighnari

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The bow char is actually Tighnari who has "long ears" whereas the "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears" is another character entirely



Ears confusion lmfao. There's just a lot of chars with Animal-Like features in the Sumeru cast. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



One of the upcoming Sumeru chars uses a bow and has "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears"

The bow char is actually Tighnari who has "long ears" whereas the "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears" is another character entirely

Ears confusion lmfao. There's just a lot of chars with Animal-Like features in the Sumeru cast.

Another Sumeru-related name worth mentioning is Tighnari. This character uses a Bow and has long ears, but not necessarily long elf ears. The animal-like features part makes sense considering the previous leak mentioned cat ears for the unnamed Pyro woman.

ar59 behavior @SpendYourPrimos because Ubatcha dropped some 3.0 banner timeline info, we wanted to let you know that the Su expy is not named Tighnari.



if we're thinking of the right character, Tighnari should be Dendro, short male model (Chongyun/Kazuha). big ol poofy tail. because Ubatcha dropped some 3.0 banner timeline info, we wanted to let you know that the Su expy is not named Tighnari.if we're thinking of the right character, Tighnari should be Dendro, short male model (Chongyun/Kazuha). big ol poofy tail.

This Genshin Impact leak goes further to state that Tighnari is a short male with a poofy tail. The tail part would definitely fit the bill of Sumeru's characters having several animalistic features. Apart from that minor detail, the leak also mentions that this character is a Dendro user. Hence, Tighnari is a Dendro Bow user.

This leak also implies that he will be available in Genshin Impact 3.0. It doesn't specify an exact release date to keep an eye out for, nor does it mention which phase of the update where players can summon him.

Fatui Harbingers

The final Genshin Impact leaks worth mentioning here are those related to the Fatui Harbingers. The first one is that Scaramouche will be playable in Version 3.2. Like the previous leaks, there are no specific details on whether it will be the first or second banner of that update.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



I wasn't aware back then but it's a lot more than just "meeting" a new harbinger.



Scaramouches upcoming playable release around 3.2 has already been mentioned by Uncle DD and the QRTd tweet mentions meeting a harbinger which we haven't seen in game yet (1/2) UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



We will meet a Fatui Harbinger (that we haven't seen in game yet) sometime soon

I wasn't aware back then but it's a lot more than just "meeting" a new harbinger.

Scaramouches upcoming playable release around 3.2 has already been mentioned by Uncle DD and the QRTd tweet mentions meeting a harbinger which we haven't seen in game yet (1/2)

Another interesting leak mentions that a new Fatui Harbinger will be appearing around that time. Not only that, but this Tweet implies that it's more than just meeting a new Fatui Harbinger (implying that this particular Fatui Harbinger will be playable).

