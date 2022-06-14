How to create, find, and share custom beatmaps in Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival event

The Drumalong Festival event in Genshin Impact has a brand new mode called Note Editor that allows Travelers to create their own custom beatmaps and share them with other players. Remember that this mode is for pastimes and does not provide any form of reward.
Genshin Impact players can only obtain prizes by reaching the Dulcem rank in the seven available songs. A total of 420 Primogems can be collected, and players can refer to the calibration guide here to get better scores.
This article will focus on how Travelers can edit, find, and share their beatmaps in the game.
How to edit beatmaps in Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival
Genshin Impact players must open their Drumalong Festival event interface and click on the Edit Beatmap option. Note that there are two types of editing modes: Normal and Advanced Editing.
For the Normal Editing mode, gamers can click on the input button (keyboard for PC, tap for mobile) to add a single note at the current moment. For a long note, they can hold the input button during the music playback.
The red line is called Rhythm Line, which will point to positions recommended by the system to place a note. Of course, this is optional, and players can still place a note outside the red line. Click on the Advanced Editing to head to the said editing mode.
The Advanced Editing mode is more complex than the normal one. Genshin Impact players can select the type of note they want to add from the bottom of the screen, and that note will be added to the closest available time scale line. A long note can be created by selecting the beginning and ending notes on the scale line.
The timeline at the top of the screen shows the progress of the current music playback and will automatically move forward as the music plays. At the same time, current edits will also be marked on the timeline with a blue line.
How to share and find custom beatmaps in Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival
Travelers can keep two archive copies per song. They must challenge the created beatmap and reach Discantus before they can get the code. Genshin Impact players can archive scores they have saved and generate sharing codes from them to allow other gamers to play them.
Once they receive any code, open the Find Composition from the event interface. Click on the right icon at the top of the interface to move from My Composition to Find Composition and enter the Sharing Code.
Keep in mind that the Note Editor does not give any rewards to players when they create a custom beatmap or after challenging other gamers' beatmap.