Genshin Impact banner schedule 2022: Tighnari, Collei, and Dori expected after Kazuha rerun

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have provided players with a schedule for the upcoming characters, giving fans a look at the game's next additions. Fans who have been waiting for the release of Dendro will finally be able to use this long-awaited element once Sumeru releases in 3.0. This region will be massive, with new content to explore and secrets to uncover.

Players can find a schedule for the game's 3.0 update here.

Leaks reveal character banner schedule for Genshin Impact 3.0

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Description and skills of 3.0 characters!



Tighnari, Lead Ranger of the Dawson Rainforest

Collei, Forest Ranger-in-training 🏹

Dori, travelling merchant ⛰

Genshin Impact 3.0 is set to release on August 24, meaning players only have a few more weeks to wait before this massive addition to the game is released. This update will come with three new characters, along with the release of the Dendro element and the addition of a new region. The new region will be Sumeru, the land of Dendro, and its addition will bring a ton of new content for gamers to explore.

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



3.0 map with placeholder green tiles, which signify the new areas



3.0 map with placeholder green tiles, which signify the new areas

Sumeru, I'm ready

First banner

The update will feature two banners, with one of them including the game's newest 5-star character Tighnari and the other likely featuring a rerun. The first banner will also likely include the game's newest 4-star Collei, giving fans the chance to get two powerful Dendro characters as soon as Sumeru begins. Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro archer who looks to provide a ton of damage to his team, while Collei seems to be more of a sub-DPS or a support, while also wielding a bow and a Dendro Vision.

genshin text adventures @SpendYourPrimos This is so bloody inconsequential, but it's going to bother me if I don't say anything.



Tighnari's final design has /three/ lime green stripes in his bangs, now. One framing each side of his face and one down the middle.



Tighnari's final design has /three/ lime green stripes in his bangs, now. One framing each side of his face and one down the middle.

Everything else we mentioned remains the same. - IT

This first banner will go live alongside the update on August 24 and will last for 21 days, giving players a ton of time to pick up both Tighnari and Collei. Fans won't want to miss out, as having a powerful Dendro character will likely be a necessity while traveling through Sumeru.

genshin text adventures @SpendYourPrimos



This is being posted on our side account as this is an original leak and has not yet been made public. We have been given permission to share the news. - IT SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)



[Reliable - Uncle Chasm] Zhongli and Ganyu will be receiving reruns in 3.0.

Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)

Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time.

Second banners

The second half of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update will reportedly feature a rerun of two powerful characters from Liyue. Leaks have stated that both Ganyu and Zhongli are set to reappear during the latter half of the 3.0 update, starting on September 14.

These two characters are some of Liyue's strongest, and players who need a strong Cryo damage unit or one of the most invaluable tanks in the entire game will want to make sure they can grab at least one of them from the banner.

It's likely that another new 4-star character named Dori will also be up for grabs. Dori appears to be a useful support character who can deal a ton of off-field Electro damage while also healing her allies. Players who want to take advantage of Electro reactions will want to test this character out when she releases.

Genshin Impact 3.0's new characters will be released soon, and they all look to provide a ton of value.

