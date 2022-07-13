Genshin Impact 2.8 Patch Notes: GAA Island, enemy nerfs, free weapon and more

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Patch Notes are officially out, so here's a quick rundown of what's important. This article won't include any leaks, but it will summarize what has been officially revealed thus far. The actual patch notes will be available to view in the first tweet of this article.
Genshin Impact 2.8 maintenance starts at 6.00 AM (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, and is expected to end around 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on the same day. Travelers will obtain 300 Primogems as Maintenance Compensation if they are Adventure Rank 5 or higher. The mail will expire in 30 days, so remember to claim it as soon as possible.
Genshin Impact 2.8 Patch Notes summarized
The first major part of Genshin Impact 2.8's Patch Notes is the reintroduction of the Golden Apple Archipelago. This series of islands will only be available during this update, so it is not a permanent addition to the game. To unlock this area, players must:
- Be Adventure Rank 32+
- Complete the Archon Quest Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves
- Complete Mona's Story Quest
New character
There is only one new character in this version update: Heizou. He is a 4-star Anemo Catalyst who is also a detective in the Tenryou Commission. The above tweet contains more specific information not found in the Patch Notes.
New weapon
There aren't any new weapons in the first weapon banner of this update, but that preclude their availability in the slightest. The Cursed Blade is a brand new 4-star Sword that players will get via the new quest.
New events
Much of the new content in this Version Update revolves around new events. Here are some events related to the Summertime Odyssey and their start times:
- Surfpiercer: 10:00 on July 15, 2022
- Phantom Realm, Misty Hills, Foggy Vales: 4:00 on July 16, 2022
- Phantom Realm: The Islands' Stirring Strings: 4:00 on July 17, 2022
- Phantom Realm: Immernachtreich Keep: 4:00 on July 18, 2022
- Phantom Realm: Temple of the Star Latitudes: 4:00 on July 19, 2022
The event shop will be open at 4.00 on July 16, 2022. All of these events will be over once Genshin Impact 2.8 ends.
New outfits
There are two new skins in Genshin Impact 2.8:
- Diluc's Red Dead of Night
- Fischl's Ein Immernachtraum
The former will cost a discounted 1,980 Genesis Crystals, while the latter is available by obtaining enough Phantasmal Conches in the Golden Apple Archipelago.
New main story
Kazuha will have a new Story Quest. Similarly, Heizou will have his first Hangout Event coinciding with his playable debut. Apart from that, there are several new World Quests for players to do.
Miscellaneous details
There are various new items to be added to Genshin Impact 2.8, such as Heizou's namecard and several new achievements. As usual, there are also several adjustments and optimizations for the sake of game's balance. Among the more notable changes include:
- Specters have less HP and resistance to Interruption
- Several characters got a new voice line related to "Receiving a Gift"
- Entering the Wish interface will leave players where they were last time when they exited
Many of the unlisted minor changes are nominal quality-of-life improvements, optimizations and bug fixes. Travelers who want to see the full Patch Notes are recommended to check the first tweet's hyperlink for more information.