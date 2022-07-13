Genshin Impact 2.8 Patch Notes: GAA Island, enemy nerfs, free weapon and more

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Patch Notes are officially out, so here's a quick rundown of what's important. This article won't include any leaks, but it will summarize what has been officially revealed thus far. The actual patch notes will be available to view in the first tweet of this article.

Genshin Impact 2.8 maintenance starts at 6.00 AM (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, and is expected to end around 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on the same day. Travelers will obtain 300 Primogems as Maintenance Compensation if they are Adventure Rank 5 or higher. The mail will expire in 30 days, so remember to claim it as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Patch Notes summarized

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Summer Fantasia Version 2.8 Update Notice〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> Summer Fantasia Version 2.8 Update Notice〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/KHboxbz8dw

The first major part of Genshin Impact 2.8's Patch Notes is the reintroduction of the Golden Apple Archipelago. This series of islands will only be available during this update, so it is not a permanent addition to the game. To unlock this area, players must:

Be Adventure Rank 32+

Complete the Archon Quest Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves

Complete Mona's Story Quest

New character

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers~ Today, we will be introducing Shikanoin Heizou, an extraordinary young detective!



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…



#GenshinImpact #ShikanoinHeizou The name's Shikanoin Heizou, sharpest and most successful detective of the Tenryou Commission.Hello Travelers~ Today, we will be introducing Shikanoin Heizou, an extraordinary young detective!See Full Details >>> The name's Shikanoin Heizou, sharpest and most successful detective of the Tenryou Commission.Hello Travelers~ Today, we will be introducing Shikanoin Heizou, an extraordinary young detective!See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…#GenshinImpact #ShikanoinHeizou https://t.co/5yl4CSS0Ik

There is only one new character in this version update: Heizou. He is a 4-star Anemo Catalyst who is also a detective in the Tenryou Commission. The above tweet contains more specific information not found in the Patch Notes.

New weapon

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers!

Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in V2.8! Take part in the V2.8 quest storyline to learn more about this weapon~



(Examples based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers!Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in V2.8! Take part in the V2.8 quest storyline to learn more about this weapon~(Examples based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) Version 2.8 New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers! Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in V2.8! Take part in the V2.8 quest storyline to learn more about this weapon~(Examples based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/7FzoFVtlfI

There aren't any new weapons in the first weapon banner of this update, but that preclude their availability in the slightest. The Cursed Blade is a brand new 4-star Sword that players will get via the new quest.

New events

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



V2.8 is coming!

Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful eventsThis is some text will be in this new Version update~



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 Events Preview - Phase IV2.8 is coming!Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful eventsThis is some text will be in this new Version update~ Version 2.8 Events Preview - Phase IV2.8 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful eventsThis is some text will be in this new Version update~#GenshinImpact https://t.co/yLVh2GNLNn

Much of the new content in this Version Update revolves around new events. Here are some events related to the Summertime Odyssey and their start times:

Surfpiercer: 10:00 on July 15, 2022

10:00 on July 15, 2022 Phantom Realm, Misty Hills, Foggy Vales: 4:00 on July 16, 2022

4:00 on July 16, 2022 Phantom Realm: The Islands' Stirring Strings: 4:00 on July 17, 2022

4:00 on July 17, 2022 Phantom Realm: Immernachtreich Keep: 4:00 on July 18, 2022

4:00 on July 18, 2022 Phantom Realm: Temple of the Star Latitudes: 4:00 on July 19, 2022

The event shop will be open at 4.00 on July 16, 2022. All of these events will be over once Genshin Impact 2.8 ends.

New outfits

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Get it for free during the limited-time event "Resonating Visions"!



Details >>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…



#GenshinImpact "Bow before the true majesty of the Prinzessin!" – #Fischl 's New Outfit Showcase "Ein Immernachtstraum"It will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Get it for free during the limited-time event "Resonating Visions"!Details >> "Bow before the true majesty of the Prinzessin!" – #Fischl's New Outfit Showcase "Ein Immernachtstraum"It will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Get it for free during the limited-time event "Resonating Visions"! Details >>hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Huy9xRqW1D

There are two new skins in Genshin Impact 2.8:

Diluc's Red Dead of Night

Fischl's Ein Immernachtraum

The former will cost a discounted 1,980 Genesis Crystals, while the latter is available by obtaining enough Phantasmal Conches in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

New main story

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use Story Keys to unlock the Hangout Event for Shikanoin Heizou.



View full notice >>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…



#GenshinImpact "Hangout Events: Series VII" - Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use Story Keys to unlock the Hangout Event for Shikanoin Heizou.View full notice >> "Hangout Events: Series VII" - Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use Story Keys to unlock the Hangout Event for Shikanoin Heizou.View full notice >>hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/dU57fiNepu

Kazuha will have a new Story Quest. Similarly, Heizou will have his first Hangout Event coinciding with his playable debut. Apart from that, there are several new World Quests for players to do.

Miscellaneous details

The official artwork for Version 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

There are various new items to be added to Genshin Impact 2.8, such as Heizou's namecard and several new achievements. As usual, there are also several adjustments and optimizations for the sake of game's balance. Among the more notable changes include:

Specters have less HP and resistance to Interruption

Several characters got a new voice line related to "Receiving a Gift"

Entering the Wish interface will leave players where they were last time when they exited

Many of the unlisted minor changes are nominal quality-of-life improvements, optimizations and bug fixes. Travelers who want to see the full Patch Notes are recommended to check the first tweet's hyperlink for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far