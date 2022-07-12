Genshin Impact 2.8 countdown: Release date and time for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.8 is expected to officially launch at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022. That's been common knowledge for a while, but some players might appreciate a countdown for the moment.

This Version Update is also known as Summer Fantasia. Once it goes live, players can roll for either Kazuha or Klee's reruns. Both characters have been unavailable to summon for nearly a year, so it's a big deal for Travelers. Not to mention, Heizou will be making his official debut simultaneously.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 2.8

If players see "Time until Genshin Impact 2.8," the update shouldn't be out yet. It should also mean that whatever time is displayed below is how long Travelers are expected to wait for the Version Update to release. Similarly, if they see "Genshin Impact 2.8 is out," it should already be past 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Hence, the update should be live.

Remember that the above countdown is only an estimate based on HoYoverse's official statements. Past Version Updates usually launch at a similar time, so players should consider it pretty reliable. New players should know that maintenance begins five hours earlier than when the next Version Update goes live.

The game will be unplayable in that timeframe, affecting some unsuspecting new players' experiences. All gamers will receive at least 300 Primogems as compensation, with an additional 60 Primogems per hour.

Time for all regions

The above notice contains the patch notes for Genshin Impact 2.8. most importantly, it confirms that maintenance begins for this update at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and will last for five hours. That means the next update will go live at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022.

If players don't want to see a countdown, they can check out some of the following timezones to get a better idea of when the update will launch. Starting with the American timezones, which are all on July 12:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

By comparison, the following are some European times, which are all relevant for July 13, the same as all other timezones listed after that:

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Summer Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 AM

The following are some Asian timezones:

India Standard Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korea Standard Time: 12:00 PM

Finally, the following are some Oceanic timezones for when Genshin Impact 2.8 will launch:

Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 AM

11:45 AM Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Lord Howe Standard Time: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 PM

The previously posted Genshin Impact 2.8 countdown works for all regions, so Travelers are recommended to follow that if they don't see their timezone listed here.

