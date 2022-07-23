Genshin Impact Minacious Isle puzzle: All Dream Form locations and how to unlock them

Minacious Isle is home to numerous puzzles, so Genshin Impact players are bound to want to solve them all. There are three Dream Form puzzles that can give Travelers three chests in total. One chest is of the lowly Common Rarity, but the remaining two are Exquisite Chests.

It doesn't matter which order players approach these puzzles in Genshin Impact 2.8. This guide will follow one possible route, but readers are free to take a different one, especially if they have already solved some of the Dream Form puzzles. To solve them, just approach them and follow them until they reach their end destination.

Where to find three Dream Form puzzles on Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact 2.8

1) Location #1

You should see this area when you go southwest of the Minacious Isle Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

This puzzle requires one Cryo and one Pyro character. Put any you'd like into your party, although using one that can quickly apply these elements is recommended. The Pyro section will require you to hit four torches nearby one another, so somebody like Amber will be useful as everybody should have her.

To start off, head to the Cryo Totem that's southwest of the main Teleport Waypoint available on Minacious Isle. Genshin Impact players don't have to climb anything to get to the Cryo Totem, so just proceed from the spot shown in the above image until you arrive near a hole in the center.

Do you see the Cryo Totem? (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cryo Totem is near the bottom on the right side if you approach this area directly from the Teleport Waypoint. Use a Cryo character to hit this Totem and spawn the Dream Form.

It will appear a short distance away from you, so approach it and continue tailing behind it to eventually be taken to the section where you will need a Pyro character.

It doesn't matter which order you hit these torches in (Image via HoYoverse)

Use any Pyro character to hit all four torches in any order to unlock this Exquisite Chest to obtain five Primogems plus some other minor loot.

2) Location #2

Make sure that this totem is activated (Image via HoYoverse)

This Dream Form starts off very similarly to the last one. Return to the Cryo Totem you hit to spawn the first one. If it's already activated, that's fine. Now head southwest to the following location to see another Dream Form by some Dandelion Seeds on a cliff overseeing the ocean.

Here is where you will find it (Image via HoYoverse)

Just approach it and follow it to its destination. It will require you to climb a bit, but it's otherwise rather simple.

Genshin Impact players will eventually arrive to this point (Image via HoYoverse)

There are no puzzles here, so just open the Common Chest to move on to the final Minacious Isle Dream Form puzzle.

3) Location #3

Here is where you can change the layout of Minacious Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

This one requires you to change Minacious Isle's formation. Go to the above location and select the Place in Water option to alter Minacious Isle's appearance. Head south now to see the next Cryo Totem.

Hit this totem with a Cryo character (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players hit this Cryo Totem, it's time to head northeast. The Dream Form will be slightly southwest of the main Teleport Waypoint on Minacious Isle. Approach it and follow it to its destination.

You have to approach all Dream Forms shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

The goal is to get all three Dream Forms near this Exquisite Chest. Once you have one near it, ignore it and approach the remaining two.

The end result (Image via HoYoverse)

Approaching the ones already by the chest will cause them to move about. The solution is to make sure all three are near the Exquisite Chest at once. Once Genshin Impact players do that, they're finished with these puzzles as a whole.

