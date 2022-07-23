Genshin Impact "Mesmerizing Dream at Sea" web event answers

Mesmerizing Dream at Sea is Genshin Impact's latest web event, and it involves a series of questions and answers. Travelers will need to log in to the official website and must be Adventure Rank 32 or higher to be eligible for this event. Aside from that, Mesmerizing Dream at Sea's duration spans from July 22, 2022, to July 31, 2022.

Players will have to handle daily activities like Commissions if they want to reap all of the rewards for this web event. For example, the first day requires them to complete two Daily Commissions, Log in, and catch a Crystalfly. Doing so will give Genshin Impact players three of Paimon's Inspirations.

All answers for Genshin Impact's Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event (Day 1)

Some Genshin Impact players might want to get snacks to make Mesmerizing Dream at Sea easier, but it isn't necessary if they pay attention to what Paimon is asking. Alternatively, just using this guide will get them the required answers. The first island will give players 20 Primogems plus 30,000 Mora if they complete it.

They will need to consume three of Paimon's Inspirations to proceed, which are the little light bulbs shown at the top of the screen. Clicking on it will give Travelers more information on how to claim them.

The first question

Travelers should see something like this (Image via HoYoverse)

After some brief dialog, Paimon will eventually ask the players the first question. Everyone will see the same question here, so don't worry about it being randomized. The important part is to select the correct answer. In this case, the solution is, "Is it an island with lots of Dodocos?"

Some more filler dialog will happen. Paimon will eventually ask Genshin Impact players the second question for the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event, which is shown below.

The second question

Another easy question (Image via HoYoverse)

The correct answer here is "The Kaboomball Fortess?" Paimon will recollect some more minor details about that trip, and more of the background will start to fill up. There is only one question left, and its solution is also quite easy to guess right.

The third question

The final question for today (Image via HoYoverse)

The solution here is "A flying Treasure Chest?" There aren't any more questions to solve on the first day of Mesmerizing Dream at Sea, so players will have to wait until more islands are unlocked.

Finishing up

Getting all of the questions correct will show players this screen (Image via HoYoverse)

The 20 Primogems and 30,000 Mora will eventually be delivered to the player's mail in Genshin Impact. Just claim it there to be done with Mesmerizing Dream at Sea for the first day of this web event. The remaining days will follow a similar format, except the questions and answers will obviously differ.

Genshin Impact players don't have to share this screen to receive the rewards. Otherwise, that's it for this guide.

