League of Legends to introduce massive Rammus buffs in patch 12.15, as he “struggles to take objectives”

Earlier today, League of Legends developers provided a detailed preview of some of the changes that players will be able to look forward to in patch 12.15, which is due next week. One of the biggest highlights of the update is the tweaks that will be making their way to all the energy champions in the game.

In the pre-notes, Riot Games has talked about some of the tentative buffs that picks like Akali, Zed, Shen, Kennen, and Lee Sin are expected to be receiving next week.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Notable: We're happy with where Yi has ended up across skill brackets, but he's too strong across the board.



Taliyah, targeted at E uptime



Most buffs are targeted at repeatability over burst. Other changes are small swings as we attempt to stabilize for playoffs and worlds. Notable: We're happy with where Yi has ended up across skill brackets, but he's too strong across the board. Taliyah, targeted at E uptimeMost buffs are targeted at repeatability over burst. Other changes are small swings as we attempt to stabilize for playoffs and worlds. https://t.co/riILtvEFZT

However, the energy champion changes were not the only thing that caught the community’s eye. Riot Games have also showcased a significant number of buffs for Rammus, where they are focusing on bringing a good deal of quality-of-life updates to his ultimate ability.

Reason behind Rammus receiving significant buffs in League of Legends patch 12.15

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon @junylol1 Rammus went significantly down from 12.14; he was performant in regular play on the previous patch, but struggles to take objectives on the new patch. Instead of buffing that however, we wanted to put power in his gank assist instead as that feels closer to his intended niche. @junylol1 Rammus went significantly down from 12.14; he was performant in regular play on the previous patch, but struggles to take objectives on the new patch. Instead of buffing that however, we wanted to put power in his gank assist instead as that feels closer to his intended niche.

Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for League of Legends opened up about some of the reasons why Rammus will be receiving buffs in the upcoming update, saying:

“Rammus went significantly down from 12.14; he was performant in regular play on the previous patch, but struggles to take objectives on the new patch. Instead of buffing that however, we wanted to put power in his gank assist instead as that feels closer to his intended niche.”

The Rammus changes that Riot Games has mentioned in the 12.15 pre-notes are going to specifically target his ultimate ability. According to the tentative changes showcased in the notes, Rammus will be receiving the following changes:

R changes

Cooldown: 110/95/80 >>> 90 at all ranks

Base cast Range: 600 >>> 800

Dash speed up by 200

Range growth per MS ratio: 1.3 >>>1.5

However, it’s important to note here that the changes mentioned by Riot Games are tentative as the developers will be testing them out in the League of Legends PBE. Only after testing them out will they be shipping them with the official update in patch 12.15, which is expected to go live on August 10, 2022.

Rammus has not been doing well in the current League of Legends meta, and both his pick and win rate have dropped drastically. According to stat site U.GG, Rammus is currently sitting on a 49.7 win percentage, which is the 33rd position out of all the viable jungle champions in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far