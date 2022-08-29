League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie event: All mission objectives, rewards, and more

The League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie event is finally live with patch 12.16. Players can now get their hands on some event-exclusive rewards and cosmetics by completing some missions and objectives.

The League of Legends event kicks off with more champions joining the skinline, as Riot Games looks to expand it further and allow users to enjoy some drops from the event.

In the 2022 edition of the Steel Valkyrie event, Strike Commander Camille, Cyber Halo Janna, Strike Paladin Lucian, and Armored Titan Nasus will be some new names to look out for.

League of legends gamers will be able to purchase the Steel Valkyrie event pass for 1650 RP, which will automatically unlock the tier mission rewards, along with providing them with 200 Tokens and four Star Guardian 2022 Orbs.

League of Legends fans can also get their hands on the event bundle for 2650 RP. It will provide every tier reward in the event pass, along with Janna, her Cyber Halo skin, border icon, 200 Steel Valkyrie tokens, and four Steel Valkyrie orbs.

League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie missions and rewards

1) Event pass missions and rewards:

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone One

Objective: Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Icon and Five Mythic Essence

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Two

Objective: Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games

Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games Reward: 10 Win XP Boost and Five Mythic Essence

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Three

Objective: Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Mystery Emote Permanent and Five Mythic Essence

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Four

Objective: Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Now We Fight! Emote and Five Mythic Essence

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Five

Objective: Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Come Again? Emote and Five Mythic Essence

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Six

Objective: Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Let’s Go Already! Emote and 1500 Blue Essence

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Seven

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 500 Orange Essence and Hextech Key

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Eight

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Masterwork Chest & Key and 1500 Blue Essence

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Nine

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Masterwork Chest and 750 Orange Essence

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone 10

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb and Masterwork Chest & Key

2) Free loot

League of Legends players who are not looking to purchase the event pass or the bundle will be able to get their hands on lots of free loot. Below are all the free drops that they can access for free in the League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie event:

Operation Daedalus Reclaimed

Objective: Earn 20,000 gold or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens

Personnel and Objective

Objective: Play one game with a premade group or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens

Search Initiated

Objective: Get 75 Vision Score or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens

Dreadnova Alert

Objective: Get 40 Takedowns or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens

Repairs Necessary

Objective: Heal 20,000 damage or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens

Information Encrypted

Objective: Destroy ten structures as a team or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens

Corruption of Purpose

Objective: Kill 400 minions or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens

Deadly Force Authorized

Objective: Score 10 Champion Kills or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens

Earn 100 Crowd Control Score

Objective: Earn 100 Crowd Control Score

Reward: Steel Valkyries 2022 Icon

Mission Log Closed

Objective: Play a game with, as, or against Janna, Lucian, Nasus, Camille, or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

Reward: None

3) Weekly missions and timeline

Apart from the event pass and free loot, the League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie celebration will also provide weekly missions and rewards for users to try out:

Week one

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Timeline: Thursday, August 25, 3 pm CT

Week two

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Timeline: Thursday, September 1st, 3 pm CT

Week three

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Timeline: Thursday, September 8th, 3 pm CT

Week four

Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games

Timeline: Thursday, September 15th, 3 pm CT

The League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie event will last for a month and end on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1.59 am CT.

