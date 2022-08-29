League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie event: All mission objectives, rewards, and more

The League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie event is finally live with patch 12.16. Players can now get their hands on some event-exclusive rewards and cosmetics by completing some missions and objectives.
The League of Legends event kicks off with more champions joining the skinline, as Riot Games looks to expand it further and allow users to enjoy some drops from the event.
In the 2022 edition of the Steel Valkyrie event, Strike Commander Camille, Cyber Halo Janna, Strike Paladin Lucian, and Armored Titan Nasus will be some new names to look out for.
League of legends gamers will be able to purchase the Steel Valkyrie event pass for 1650 RP, which will automatically unlock the tier mission rewards, along with providing them with 200 Tokens and four Star Guardian 2022 Orbs.
League of Legends fans can also get their hands on the event bundle for 2650 RP. It will provide every tier reward in the event pass, along with Janna, her Cyber Halo skin, border icon, 200 Steel Valkyrie tokens, and four Steel Valkyrie orbs.
League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie missions and rewards
1) Event pass missions and rewards:
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone One
- Objective: Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Icon and Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Two
- Objective: Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 10 Win XP Boost and Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Three
- Objective: Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Mystery Emote Permanent and Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Four
- Objective: Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Now We Fight! Emote and Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Five
- Objective: Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Come Again? Emote and Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Six
- Objective: Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Let’s Go Already! Emote and 1500 Blue Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Seven
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 500 Orange Essence and Hextech Key
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Eight
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Masterwork Chest & Key and 1500 Blue Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Nine
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Masterwork Chest and 750 Orange Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone 10
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb and Masterwork Chest & Key
2) Free loot
League of Legends players who are not looking to purchase the event pass or the bundle will be able to get their hands on lots of free loot. Below are all the free drops that they can access for free in the League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie event:
Operation Daedalus Reclaimed
- Objective: Earn 20,000 gold or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Personnel and Objective
- Objective: Play one game with a premade group or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Search Initiated
- Objective: Get 75 Vision Score or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Dreadnova Alert
- Objective: Get 40 Takedowns or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Repairs Necessary
- Objective: Heal 20,000 damage or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Information Encrypted
- Objective: Destroy ten structures as a team or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Corruption of Purpose
- Objective: Kill 400 minions or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Deadly Force Authorized
- Objective: Score 10 Champion Kills or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Earn 100 Crowd Control Score
- Objective: Earn 100 Crowd Control Score
- Reward: Steel Valkyries 2022 Icon
Mission Log Closed
- Objective: Play a game with, as, or against Janna, Lucian, Nasus, Camille, or Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Reward: None
3) Weekly missions and timeline
Apart from the event pass and free loot, the League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie celebration will also provide weekly missions and rewards for users to try out:
Week one
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Timeline: Thursday, August 25, 3 pm CT
Week two
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Timeline: Thursday, September 1st, 3 pm CT
Week three
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Timeline: Thursday, September 8th, 3 pm CT
Week four
- Objective: Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
- Timeline: Thursday, September 15th, 3 pm CT
The League of Legends 2022 Steel Valkyrie event will last for a month and end on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1.59 am CT.