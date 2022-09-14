Major Udyr changes hit League of Legends' PBE to reduce his tankiness and enhance his fighting capabilities

League of Legends officially released a brand new Udyr rework about a month ago alongside patch 12.16. Since then, Riot's developers have been hard at work trying to balance out his kit and strength.

On that note, the developers have finally released quite a few changes to Udyr along with the League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) for the patch 12.18 cycle. These changes will aim to nerf his tankiness while simultaneously enhancing his capabilities as a bruiser champion.

Udyr changes:

* Health growth reduced from 106 to 98

* Armor growth reduced from 5.2 to 4.7

* Q mana cost reduced from 45 - 28 to 20 flat

* Empowered Q AP ratio increased from 0.6% per 100 AP to 0.8%

Ever since his rework, Udyr has been an extremely strong pick, terrorizing the summoner's rift. However, fans are quite happy with his enhanced capabilities as they feel that Udyr's rework is one of the best that Riot Games has ever done and should be a benchmark for future changes to champions.

League of Legends is trying to enhance Udyr's lane presence with the PBE changes

Before proceeding further, it is important to provide all the details on Udyr's changes that have been brought to the League of Legends' PBE.

Udyr Changes

The various changes that are being introduced to Udyr for patch 12.18 are as follows:

If League of Legends players look closer, they can see that the developers are reducing the champion's tankiness by nerfing both his health and armor growth. Simultaneously, they are buffing his Q damage and mana cost significantly.

Udyr's Q ability is something that synergizes rather well with bruiser builds. It is obvious that the developers are trying to further enhance his fighting ability. Besides that, the lowered mana cost and enhanced range also helps in trading hits.

* Empowered Q double attack now deals an additional 2% - 5% health damage, scales with lvl

It is quite clear that these changes to Udyr are primarily focused towards making his toplane presence even more effective. One of the key problems that Udyr suffers from in the toplane is that his Awakened Q is not that reliable.

These buffs seem to solve that problem, making him quite effective as a proper laning champion. Obviously, his tankiness being reduced does make him slightly vulnerable, but that was a necessary change considering the fact that he became quite a menace in-game.

Players are worried that the buffed numbers look too high on paper, which might make Udyr's Q builds far too strong with these changes.

The potential problem that might occur now is that Udyr's Q builds will become far too strong with these changes. The buffed numbers look too high on paper, which just might affect the game negatively.

Players are worried that League of Legends developers might have overdone it with the buffs, which might prompt them to nerf him once again in the future.

