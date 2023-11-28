Valorant Controller ultimates ranked from worst to best in Episode 7

Valorant's Controllers help cut off the enemies' line of sight with smokes and walls, making them possibly the most important Agents in a team composition as they can be played aggressively and passively.

Of the five Controllers, each offers unique smoke abilities. Getting value from their ultimates is a little tricky as some of them aren't as impactful. This article will rank all Controller's ultimate abilities in Valorant Episode 7.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Valorant Controller's ultimate abilities

5) From the Shadows

This ability of the mysterious Agent Omen requires seven ultimate points to be activated. Using From the Shadows lets Omen teleport to any part of the map in a few seconds.

This ultimate is best used during the attacking half of a Valorant match, in which Omen can cancel his ability to pick up the spike dropped on the ground. Some other ways to make From the Shadows effective are using it for lurking on the map or to rotate back to the site that might need backup.

However, this ability can be destroyed easily with bullets and gives out audio cues that eliminate the chances of a surprise attack.

4) Cosmic Divide

Cosmic Divide requires seven ultimate points to be online. Astra uses this ability to create a bulletproof and soundproof wall on the map any way she wants. This ability is extremely helpful while entering or retaking a site and selling fake executions to the enemy team.

However, this ultimate can be problematic as almost all abilities can pass through it. Enemies can also stack behind the wall and flood out unexpectedly with their abilities to overwhelm your team.

3) Viper's Pit

Viper's Pit needs nine ultimate points to be deployed. This ability lets Viper create a huge pit of toxic gas that limits everyone's vision and lowers all enemies' health points (HP) over time to 1.

This ultimate helps anchor the spots where the spike can be planted. Viper players tend to use shotguns like Judge, Bucky, or Shorty to get quick kills on enemies who try to lurk inside the pit.

Despite the decent amount of impact, there are times when this ability can be Viper's worst enemy by becoming a beacon for her hiding spot.

2) Reckoning

Harbor's Reckoning requires seven ultimate points. This ability travels a small distance and seeks enemies hiding in that area. Those caught in this ultimate will be concussed three times with a circular water explosion, and their positions will be given away with a golden visual and a subtle sound effect.

The ultimate is one of the most impactful in Valorant as it always gives you information. While it is easy to dodge, the three concusses also make tracking the enemy simpler. This ability can also be useful for selling fake executions on a site.

1) Orbital Strike

Brimstone's Orbital Strike needs eight ult points to be ready for use. The ability allows Valorant's captain to use a giant laser on any area of the map. Enemies caught in the laser will receive a huge amount of damage.

Brimstone's ultimate gets a lot of value in a match. It's most useful to displace or even eliminate enemies hiding in narrow areas. Maps like Split and Bind offer several spots for Brimstone to use his Orbital Strike. The ability is also beneficial for stalling by stopping the enemies from defusing during post-plant scenarios.