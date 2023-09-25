5 best Astra Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

Player Cards are amongst the many cosmetic items that Valorant offers to its users. They appear frequently in the game from being in the matchmaking lobby to loading screen and even the spectate section. The cards can be earned through multiple ways like earning enough XP (Experience Points) to complete the Agent Contracts and the Battlepass or even just purchasing a card that might be available in a skin bundle.

Furthermore, the developers introduced a new In-game shop called the Accessories Store in Episode 7 Act 1, where players can purchase cosmetic items from the previous Battlepasses. This could be done through in-game currency called Kingdom Points. However, the price of these items will vary regardless of what cosmetic item it may be.

Amongst all the cosmetic items, Player Cards are the ones that can give instant gratification as they can be viewed without having to queue in a match. Below is a list of five Astra Player Cards that can be bought in Valorant's Accessories Store.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

World Divided, Moonlit Chase, and 3 other Astra Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories Store

1) World Divided

World Divided Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The World Divided Player Card was released in April 2022 with the Battlepass of Valorant Episode 4 Act 3. This is not a part of any other card series in the game.

The card is divided in two parts, which show Astra in two different forms. On the left side is her usual self while on the right, she can be seen in her astral form. The name of the card is also her catchphrase that can be heard every time she uses the ultimate ability, Cosmic Divide, in the game.

2) Moonlit Chase

Moonlit Chase Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Moonlight Chase Player Card was released in January 2023 for the Battlepass of Valorant Episode 6 Act 1. It is not available in any other variation.

The card features the Agents, Astra and Harbor, on a mission in the woods. We can also see Skye in the card's background in its banner form. The artwork looks very similar to the scenes shown in the cinematic, "REVELATION," where both the Agents are on a mission to find the map, Lotus.

3) On Cooldown

On Cooldown Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The On Cooldown Player Card was released November 2021 for Valorant Episode 3 Act 3's Battlepass. It is a 'one of a kind' and is hence not a part of any card series.

This is amongst the few cards where we see the Valorant Agents taking a break and relaxing. In it, Astra and Breach can be seen making a snowman on what looks like the map, Icebox. This is also one of the few Player Cards where we get to see Breach.

4) Unearthed: The Gauntlet

Unearthed: The Gauntlet Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Unearthed Player Card series was released in March 2022 and could be owned by purchasing Valorant's Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 3. There are a total of three cards in this series.

This series of cards does not feature any Agents, rather it shows the three Radianite artifacts used by members of the team. For this version we see Astra's Gauntlet that is somewhere deep underwater. Its location is unknown, but can be speculated to be the map, Pearl, due to the water.

5) Astra ID

Astra ID Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The ID Player Cards have been in Valorant ever since its full release. They have been released across numerous Battlepasses in the previous acts. Astra's ID was available in March 2021 in the Battlepass of Valorant Episode 2 Act 2.

These cards are available for the Agents that get newly released in the game. The ID has many little details. For Astra, we see her ability icons below her picture. We also see the number '16,' which indicates that she was the 16th Agent to be recruited in the Valorant squad.