Valorant: Complete Astra Sunset guide

Astra, a Ghanaian Controller who belongs to the Radiant race, was the first ever Controller Agent added to Valorant since its release. She has undergone severe nerfs and buffs throughout the patches yet continues to be a menace to the enemy team. Astra is one of the most valuable Controllers on the new map Sunset, thanks to her advanced utilities that can quickly turn the tide of the game.

A week after its release, Sunset has finally been made available in the competitive mode. Players must be wondering which Controller will be the best pick on this map and how to play them.

Astra can turn the tide on any Valorant map, considering her versatility and post-plant potential. Since the new map Sunset has an open mid area and enclosed spike sites, players may find Astra more effective than a few other Controllers. The following guide will help players use Astra efficiently on Sunset.

Astra’s ability usage on the new map Sunset

Astra became a must-pick choice in the higher elos following her release in 2021. She can be played as a solo Controller on any given map in Valorant. Her Gravity Well and Nova Pulse can clear severe choke points in a map like Sunset. Her smokes may conceal a vast area from her enemies’ sight.

So, here is a detailed description of her abilities in Valorant:

Gravity Well : Players in the ability's range are drawn toward its center before its explosion, making them vulnerable.

: Players in the ability's range are drawn toward its center before its explosion, making them vulnerable. Nova Pulse : All players in its vicinity get concussed, making them an easy target to shoot.

: All players in its vicinity get concussed, making them an easy target to shoot. Nebula / Dissipate : The ability is a smoke that can block off a vast area. It makes the adversaries unaware of the movement and positioning of the team. However, using Dissipate, Astra can take it back to utilize it somewhere on the map, briefly creating a temporary smoke or "fake" smoke.

: The ability is a smoke that can block off a vast area. It makes the adversaries unaware of the movement and positioning of the team. However, using Dissipate, Astra can take it back to utilize it somewhere on the map, briefly creating a temporary smoke or "fake" smoke. Cosmic Divide: A boundless Cosmic Divide can split a whole area into two parts. And the fun part is it can block bullets and sounds.

Astra Attack Guide on Sunset in Valorant

Gravity Well

On the attacking side, Gravity Well can be used to pull the players who want to take early control of the A-Lobby. Astra can use her Gravity Well in A-Main or A-Elbow to punish those aggressive peekers.

A-Site Gravity Wells (Image via Riot Games)

Astra can place her Gravity Well in Mid-Top and B-Market to prevent those aggressive peeks by the defenders from taking control of the Mid-Courtyard area.

Top-Mid Gravity Well (Image via Riot Games)

B-Market Gravity Well (Image via Riot Games)

In the B-Site, Astra can use her Gravity pull in B-Main or behind the box of B-Main if someone hides behind it.

B-Site Gravity Wells (Image via Riot Games)

Nova Pulse

When a squad is pushing a bomb site, Nova Pulse is mostly effective in clearing tight & cheeky corners. Astra can disorient that enemy for seconds, making them an easy, vulnerable target to finish off.

In Valorant's new map Sunset, there are a plethora of cheeky corners to clear out in A, B, and Mid-Courtyard. According to the requirements of Astra’s team, she should utilize the Nova Pulse.

A-Site Nova Pulse (Image via Riot Games)

A-Link and A-Alley Nova Pulse (Image via Riot Games)

Top-Mid Nova Pulse (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site Nova Pulses (Image via Riot Games)

Nebula/Dissipate

Nebula/Dissipate can block off the vision of your enemy team, making them unaware of your team’s activity. Here are some of the spots in which Astra can smoke to take control of certain areas:

Astra can smoke Mid-Top and B-Market to Mid-Entrance to take control of the Mid-Area.

Mid-Courtyard Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

She can smoke A-Link to avoid any early gunfights with their rivals. Alternatively, she can smoke A-Alley and A-Elbow to conceal sight.

A-Link Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

In the B-Site, she can smoke off B-Boba and B-Market to make enemies unaware of their site activity.

B-Site Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

Cosmic Divide

Cosmic Divide is one of the strongest ultimates in Valorant. Astra can use this ability while executing a particular site. This ability can divide the whole bomb site and make enemies unaware of her team’s activities. The squad can take after-plant positions, giving them a favorable position to win the fight.

Astra Defense Guide on Sunset in Valorant

Gravity Well

In Defense, Astra’s Gravity Well excels mostly in the A and B-Mains. If someone from her team wants to take early control of the A or B-Lobby, this ability outshines all others' abilities in Valorant.

A-Lobby Gravity Pull (Image via Riot Games)

A-Main and A-Site Gravity Wells (Image via Riot Games)

B-Main and B-Lobby Gravity Wells (Image via Riot Games)

To control Mid as a defender, a Gravity well can be used in places like Mid-Bottom and Mid-Tiles.

Mid-Bottom Gravity Well (Image via Riot Games)

Mid-Tiles Gravity Wells (Image via Riot Games)

Nova Pulse

Nova Pulse can be used in multiple ways to take control of certain areas on all maps in Valorant. Additionally, this ability is useful in retake scenarios.

In both the entries of A-Site, Astra can combine her smokes and Nova Pulse to make enemies vulnerable.

A-Site Nova Pulses in Defense (Image via Riot Games)

To take control of the Mid-Courtyard area, here are some of the places Astra can place her Star to concuss enemies.

Mid-Bottom and Mid-Tiles Nova Pulse (Image via Riot Games)

In the B-site, Astra can use Nova Pulse in both the entry points to the site.

B-Site entry Nova Pulse (Image via Riot Games)

Nebula/Dissipate

Nebula/Dissipate is quite useful in blocking off the main entrances of the site to prevent sudden rushes into the site. It can also delay enemy site executes as they expect sudden pushes from her team. Combine it with Brimstone’s Molly or Sova’s Shock Dart, the team will give cheap damage to the enemies, making them more vulnerable.

In A-Site, A-Main and A-Elbow smokes are effective spots where the smokes are useful to delay their adversaries.

A-Main Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

A-Elbow Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

In the case of Mid-Courtyard control, Astra can block off one simple angle to prevent enemies from taking an early fight with her team.

Mid-Courtyard to Mid-Bottom Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

In the B-site, there are some spots where Astra can place her Nebula/Dissipate:

B-Main Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

B-Market Nebula/Dissipate (Image via Riot Games)

Cosmic Divide

Cosmic Divide is very effective while retaking a particular site in Valorant. Astra should place her infinite barrier according to her team’s retake strategy. The squad can even defuse silently as the wall fends off bullets and blocks sound cues.

Astra is one of the hardest Controller Agents to learn in Valorant. But with proper strategy and proper team composition, she may utterly rule the brand new map Sunset. For more guides related to Valorant, stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.

