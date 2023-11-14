Valorant guide: How to play Iso on Split

Valorant's latest Duelist Agent, Iso, came out on November 1, 2023. He can be acquired using the Agent recruitment event until November 28, 2023, after which you must unlock him using Kingdom Credits. Once you have unlocked the Agent, you might wonder how best to play him on each map in the current competitive pool.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about using Iso's Undercut (Q), Contingency (C), and Kill Contract (X) abilities on Split.

Best Iso Undercut lineups on Split in Valorant

Learn more about using Iso's Undercut ability in detail. As for using it on Split, here are some useful lineups:

1) A-Main Attacking

A-Main Attacking Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Tower Attacking

A-Tower Attacking Undercut (Image via Riot Games) A-Tower Defending Undercut (Image via Riot Games) A-Main Defending 1 Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

3) A-Tower Defending

A-Main Defending 2 Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

6) B-Main Attacking

B-Main Attacking Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

7) B-Rafters Attacking

B-Rafters Attacking Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

8) B-Tower Attacking

B-Tower Attacking Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

9) B-Mail Attacking

B-Mail Attacking Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

10) B-Main Defending

B-Main Defending Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

11) B-Tower Defending

B-Tower Defending Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

12) Mid Defending

Mid Defending Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

Best Iso Contingency lineups on Bind in Valorant

Check out how to use Iso's Contingency ability effectively in Valorant. Here are some useful lineups for Split:

1) A-Main Attacking

A-Main Attacking Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Ramps Attacking 1

A-Ramps Attacking Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

3) A-Ramps Attacking 2

A-Ramps Attacking 2 Contingency (Image via Riot Games) Mid Attacking Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

4) Mid Attacking

B-Main Attacking Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

6) B-Main Defending

B-Main Defending Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

Best Iso Kill Contract lineups on Split in Valorant

Iso's Ultimate Ability, Kill Contract, can be useful in gaining a man advantage, provided you can out-aim your opponents. Here are some key spots you can use on Split:

1) Attacking A-Site

Attacking A-Site Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games) Attacking A-Ramps and Tower Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

2) Attacking A-Ramps and Tower

Defending A-Ramps Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games) Attacking Mid Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

4) Attacking Mid

Defending Mid Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

6) Attacking B-Tower

Attacking B-Tower Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games) Attacking B-Site Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

7) Attacking B-Site

Defending B-Tower Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

9) Retaking B-Site

Retaking B-Site Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

Tips and tricks to make the most of Iso's kit on Split in Valorant

Like on Bind, Iso's abilities on Split will give you the best value when you use them in tight spaces where the enemy will get trapped. This includes all the lanes to the site. On Valorant's Split, however, Iso may find it challenging to be the first person in. Therefore, you can use your abilities to set up a primary Duelist, such as Jett or Raze, and follow them closely.

Make sure to combine Iso's abilities with other Agents'. Flashing through his shield or throwing a grenade or a molly at vulnerable enemies can be an effective strategy to make the most of his abilities.

You can also check out our guide on how to play Iso on Bind.