Valorant guide: How to play Iso on Split

Valorant's latest Duelist Agent, Iso, came out on November 1, 2023. He can be acquired using the Agent recruitment event until November 28, 2023, after which you must unlock him using Kingdom Credits. Once you have unlocked the Agent, you might wonder how best to play him on each map in the current competitive pool.
This article will tell you everything you need to know about using Iso's Undercut (Q), Contingency (C), and Kill Contract (X) abilities on Split.
Best Iso Undercut lineups on Split in Valorant
Learn more about using Iso's Undercut ability in detail. As for using it on Split, here are some useful lineups:
1) A-Main Attacking
2) A-Tower Attacking
3) A-Tower Defending4) A-Main Defending 1 5) A-Main Defending 2
6) B-Main Attacking
7) B-Rafters Attacking
8) B-Tower Attacking
9) B-Mail Attacking
10) B-Main Defending
11) B-Tower Defending
12) Mid Defending
Best Iso Contingency lineups on Bind in Valorant
Check out how to use Iso's Contingency ability effectively in Valorant. Here are some useful lineups for Split:
1) A-Main Attacking
2) A-Ramps Attacking 1
3) A-Ramps Attacking 2
4) Mid Attacking5) B-Main Attacking
6) B-Main Defending
Best Iso Kill Contract lineups on Split in Valorant
Iso's Ultimate Ability, Kill Contract, can be useful in gaining a man advantage, provided you can out-aim your opponents. Here are some key spots you can use on Split:
1) Attacking A-Site
2) Attacking A-Ramps and Tower3) Defending A-Ramps
4) Attacking Mid5) Defending Mid
6) Attacking B-Tower
7) Attacking B-Site8) Defending B-Tower
9) Retaking B-Site
Tips and tricks to make the most of Iso's kit on Split in Valorant
Like on Bind, Iso's abilities on Split will give you the best value when you use them in tight spaces where the enemy will get trapped. This includes all the lanes to the site. On Valorant's Split, however, Iso may find it challenging to be the first person in. Therefore, you can use your abilities to set up a primary Duelist, such as Jett or Raze, and follow them closely.
Make sure to combine Iso's abilities with other Agents'. Flashing through his shield or throwing a grenade or a molly at vulnerable enemies can be an effective strategy to make the most of his abilities.
