Valorant ISO guide: How to use Contingency effectively

The Episode 7 Act 3 update for Valorant was recently released by Riot Games. It came bearing a plethora of new items and content, including the Battle Pass, a new skin collection, and a new Agent that goes by the name - ISO. With his solid tools, ISO can engage and disable opponents in a unique way. Ever since the Agent was added to Valorant, players have been curious about the best way to maximize the potential of his Contingency (C) ability.

It is a prismatic energy wall that can block bullets and travel on a straight path. In this article, we will explore the how and when of the Contingency ability in Valorant.

How does the Contingency (C) ability work in Valorant?

ISO’s Contingency ability is basically a moving bullet-proof wall that helps him and his team push forward into sites without a skirmish. The movement mechanism of Contingency is similar to that of Harbor’s High Tide ability.

Once deployed, it moves in the forward direction at a moderate pace to balance the playing field. As a Duelist, ISO is expected to take the fight to the opponents and set his team up with site entry, and his C ability helps him do exactly that.

The Contingency ability can be equipped only once per round and costs 250 creds. It lasts only for a short span, which is enough to assist your team with site entry or other execution strategies in Valorant.

Tips on using ISO’s Contingency (C) ability in Valorant

1) Use it for site retakes

The most common practice of the Contingency ability is to use it during retake situations. It can essentially block certain spaces and commonly peeked angles for you and your teammates and allow you to move into the site and eliminate opponents.

For example, on the Split map, you can retake A site by deploying ISO’s C ability from A Screens as it will move forward to block the A main, giving you enough cover to move into the spike plant site. You can also use it on the Haven map’s C site by deploying it toward the C long in order to cover your teammate during spike defuse situations, as it will block all the bullet spam coming from C long.

2) Learn its travel path

Getting acquainted with the Contingency’s travel path will allow you to use it effectively in certain situations. You can also look at the minimap to see how far it will travel and what areas it will cover.

This will give you a good idea about where you are deploying it and what it will block. It can also travel through walls, so you can use it to help your teammates even if there's no visible line of sight.

3) Use it on common angles

You can also use ISO’s Contingency on commonly peeked angles at the early stages of rounds. This will force enemies out of an angle if they are peeking with an Operator.

For example, if you want to push A long at the Haven map and an opponent is peeking through an OP at A main, you can simply deploy the wall from A lobby to avoid getting shot by an Op, giving you enough cover for site entry.