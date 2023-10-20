Valorant ISO Agent gear: All sprays, skins, and more

The latest trailer showcasing ISO has definitely caused a stir in the Valorant community. Awaiting his release, fans have been relentlessly digging for his lore and the role he plays in the game's storyline so far. Confirmed to be a Duelist, the newest addition to the roster, ISO possesses quite a unique set of abilities that mimic that of a controller or even a sentinel in some ways.

Like other Agents in the game, ISO will also feature an exhaustive list of gear with his Agent profile. This article will showcase all the gear items players can unlock upon release and other details.

Valorant ISO: All Agent gear items and cost

ISO's gear kit has quite an interesting list of items. Following a futuristic and minimalistic theme, the Agent's gear items definitely accentuate his aesthetic. Below, players will find a detailed list of the entire collection of gear items coming with the Agent on October 31, 2023:

Tier 1 : Spray - Don’t Ask (2000 Kingdom Credits)

: Spray - Don’t Ask (2000 Kingdom Credits) Tier 2 : Card - Valorant Iso (2500 Kingdom Credits)

: Card - Valorant Iso (2500 Kingdom Credits) Tier 3 : Title - Tuned In (3000 Kingdom Credits)

: Title - Tuned In (3000 Kingdom Credits) Tier 4 : Spray - In the Zone (3500 Kingdom Credits)

: Spray - In the Zone (3500 Kingdom Credits) Tier 5 : Kingdom Credits - 2,000

: Kingdom Credits - 2,000 Tier 6 : Gun Buddy - Peripherals (4500 Kingdom Credits)

: Gun Buddy - Peripherals (4500 Kingdom Credits) Tier 7 : Spray - Callsign (5500 Kingdom Credits)

: Spray - Callsign (5500 Kingdom Credits) Tier 8 : Title - Fixer (6500 Kingdom Credits)

: Title - Fixer (6500 Kingdom Credits) Tier 9 : Card - The Hourglass Turns (7500 Kingdom Credits)

: Card - The Hourglass Turns (7500 Kingdom Credits) Tier 10: Gun skin - Mythmaker (base pistol) (8000 Kingdom Credits)

How to unlock ISO's Agent Gear items in Valorant

ISO's Tier 10 reward: Mythmaker Sheriff. (Image via Riot Games and x.com/@JumaraloHexCore)

Unlike the traditional method of unlocking Agent gear by grinding through the game collection experience points (XP), Valorant introduced a new method of doing the same. Ever since the release of Episode 7 Act 1, players can unlock all Agent gear items and other similar goodies using Kingdom Credits (KC).

The above section of the article provides an accurate price list of all the Agent gear items that can be unlocked using Kingdom Credits. These credits can be earned by players competing in the different game modes Valorant offers, ranging from Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Escalation, Competitive, and more.

Completing Daily Challenges will also fetch you additional Kingdom Credits along with Battle Pass XP. All-in-all, it is a pretty straightforward path to unlocking the Agent's entire kit. Grinding competitive matches or even unranked on the regular will be more than enough to ensure that players have enough credit in stock to buy out the entire Gear list.

ISO will make its way into the final build of the game on October 31, 2023, with the release of Episode 7 Act 3.