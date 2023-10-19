When does Valorant's new Agent ISO release for all regions?

Valorant's newest Duelist, ISO, was finally revealed with an Agent trailer via Riot Games' official YouTube channel on October 10, 2023. A Chinese gun for hire, ISO features unique abilities that transform into shields. Judging by the trailer, the Agent seems to be quite formidable, coming in with an aggressive kit.

ISO's reveal definitely indicates that he will transform Valorant's meta. With the trailer out now, this article will feature when the Agent will be released and available for all players globally in the game.

When will ISO come out in Valorant?

Expand Tweet

Riot Games has confirmed that the new Duelist, ISO, will join Valorant's growing roster with the release of Episode 7 Act 3. The new Act will be introduced on October 31, 2023, for some regions, and on November 1, 2023 for others, as per their respective time zones.

Players can find an exhaustive list of the new Act's release timings below:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 p.m. Brasilia

Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 p.m. Brasilia Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. CET

Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. CET Japan: Servers will be going down for maintenance on November 1, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. JST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on November 1, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. JST. India: Servers will be going down for maintenance on November 1, 2023, at 2:30 a.m. IST.

We expect the downtime to be anywhere around two to four hours, upon the completion of which players will finally be able to gain access to Valorant Episode 7 Act 3.

ISO's all abilities in Valorant

Expand Tweet

As per the latest trailer, ISO possesses quite a unique and game-changing set of abilities. He is the only Agent in Valorant who can seemingly hold a 1v1 battle in the match, which definitely spikes up the skill level required to play the Agent. A brief description of all his abilities are given below:

Consistency (C) : Players can equip this ability to assemble a series of prismatic energy. Firing upon it will push an indestructible wall of energy that can block incoming bullets.

: Players can equip this ability to assemble a series of prismatic energy. Firing upon it will push an indestructible wall of energy that can block incoming bullets. Undercut (Q) : ISO will equip a molecular bolt that can be thrown forward. Any player impaled with the bolt will have a status effect of Vulnerability applied to them. Furthermore, the bolt can pass through any object, wall, or surface in the game.

: ISO will equip a molecular bolt that can be thrown forward. Any player impaled with the bolt will have a status effect of Vulnerability applied to them. Furthermore, the bolt can pass through any object, wall, or surface in the game. Double Tap (E): ISO will start a focus timer, upon the completion of which, the Agent will enter into a flow state during which damaging or killing enemies will generate energy orbs. Shooting this orb will grant players a layer of shield that can absorb one instance of damage from any incoming source.

ISO will start a focus timer, upon the completion of which, the Agent will enter into a flow state during which damaging or killing enemies will generate energy orbs. Shooting this orb will grant players a layer of shield that can absorb one instance of damage from any incoming source. Kill Contract (X): ISO can host an interdimensional arena amidst the battlefield. Firing with the ultimate will release a pulse of energy, and the first enemy to hit will be part of this 1v1 arena. Both persons must duel to death. The last man standing survives.

For more Valorant news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.