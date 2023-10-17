Valorant leaks show upcoming anime-inspired skin bundle

A well-known leaker in the Valorant community, @VALORANTLeaksEN on X (formerly Twitter) and various online sources suggest that a new in-game bundle is around the corner. Although the specific name of this collection remains undisclosed, an image that surfaced online has revealed its primary color scheme and the weapons it will encompass. Valorant's skin enthusiasts are already excited about the prospect of skins inspired by science-fiction anime.

In Episode 7 Act 2, Valorant players had an exciting experience as Riot Games made significant changes. The developer altered the game's meta by introducing a new addition to the map pool, along with notable Agent changes. If the leak of the upcoming collection is any indication, one can expect much more from the Act before its completion.

Judging by the leaked details of the forthcoming collection, it's likely that Episode 7 Act 2 will offer even more exciting content before it concludes. This article will provide an overview of all the information available about the bundle.

Everything we know about the upcoming Valorant skin collection

Expand Tweet

A new and exciting skin collection has been leaked in Valorant, featuring an anime-themed collection with a futuristic mecha style. This leak has generated significant buzz within the Valorant community, especially due to rumors of a collaboration between Riot Games and Gundam, a famous Japanese military science fiction franchise. Enthusiasts are abuzz with whispers about the potential for an unprecedented partnership between Valorant and Gundam.

The allure of a Gundam collaboration extends beyond entertainment, as the franchise boasts a massive global fanbase and substantial cultural influence. If this collaboration comes to fruition, players can expect iconic Gundam-themed weapon skins, promising to merge tactical gameplay with breathtaking sci-fi imagery. However, players must note that this is purely speculative, and there are no leaks that tie the upcoming bundle with the anime series.

Expand Tweet

This bundle is anticipated to be the last skin collection introduced in Episode 7 Act 2. The weapons that are expected to be included in this collection are as follows:

Frenzy

Vandal

Odin

Phantom

Melee

The recent Twitter leaks have suggested that the new skins could be part of a Deluxe edition collection.

Deluxe edition skinlines are considered second-tier skins known for their artistic quality and reasonable pricing. They typically do not include inspect and reload animations or additional sound effects, except for a few select skins that may have unique animations.

Valorant upcoming bundle: Expected cost

The leaked information regarding the skin bundle's prices suggests that the bundle will include gun skins priced at 1275 VP and a sword-like melee skin at 2550 VP. The total cost for the entire skin bundle is expected to be 5100 VP.

It remains to be seen if the collection will offer additional variants or customization options upon its official launch. The leaked post only provides a glimpse of the base colors and designs of the skins, and more details may be revealed when the bundle is officially introduced.

Expand Tweet

Valorant upcoming bundle: Expected release date

Riot Games organizes the release of skin collections in a manner that offers players a continuous flow of cosmetic content, ensuring that the in-game experience remains fresh and engaging.

Deluxe Edition skins are usually introduced during the middle of an Episode. Notably, the recently launched Premium edition skins, Gaia's Vengeance 2.0, are set to be removed from the store in less than two days.

Given this pattern, it's reasonable to speculate that the newly leaked skin collection may become available for purchase around October 18, 2023, one day after patch 7.08 is released. Note that the patch release timings can differ with the region, potentially delaying the skin release.