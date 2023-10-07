Valorant leaks hint at a potential Gundam collaboration

Recent Valorant leaks regarding a Gundam collaboration have ignited enthusiasm within the community, captivating both gamers and devoted followers of the renowned Japanese military science fiction epic. Valorant's skinlines are celebrated for their captivating aesthetics, setting a new standard in the realm of first-person shooters.

Beyond its entertainment legacy, Gundam commands a global fanbase and wields significant cultural influence. Now, whispers among Valorant enthusiasts suggest the potential for an unprecedented collaboration between the sci-fi franchise and the game.

Valorant and Gundam collaboration holds the potential to bring iconic Gundam-themed weapon skins. Recent Valorant leaks have sparked excitement about the prospect of merging tactical gameplay with impeccable imagery.

Valorant leaks point to a Gundam-inspired skin collection on the horizon

Valorant differentiates itself in the tactical first-person shooting genre by attracting gamers through its vibrant and distinctive skins. Riot Games has been reflective of its proclivity to collaborate with artists and franchises. Notably, Valorant’s collaboration with Zedd, a renowned DJ, led to the creation of the community's favorite Spectrum skin collection.

According to current Valorant leaks. Riot Games may consider joining hands with Bandai Namco for a Valorant x Gundam collaboration and releasing a Gundam-themed skin line because of several compelling factors.

First, Riot Games is actively focused on expanding its presence in the Asian esports market, and Gundam holds immense popularity in Asia, making it a strategic move to engage the local playerbase.

Second, the franchise's significant impact on pop culture, games, and a dedicated fanbase provides a unique opportunity to tap into a passionate and wide-reaching community. Recognizing Gundam's enduring appeal, a collaboration could attract both avid FPS gamers and anime enthusiasts.

Valorant leaks highlight possible release date for Valorant x Gundam collection

Riot Games structures the skin collection release cycle in a way to provides players with a constant stream of cosmetic content, ensuring that the in-game experience remains fresh and engaging.

Valorant operates in episodes and acts, and skin collections are often tied to these act updates. Occasionally, Riot Games releases Ultra Edition skins, which are high-quality, detailed, and come with unique animations and sound effects. These skins are typically introduced mid-episode and are available for purchase for a limited time. They are considered premium cosmetic content.

@floxayyy posted the following Valorant's Episode 7 schedule on X:

Act 1: Jun 27 - Aug 29

Act 2: Aug 29 - Oct 31

Act 3: Oct 31 - Jan 9

Images related to the Valorant x Gundam leak are surfacing online and have the date mentioned as October 19. Therefore, considering Riot Games' skin release structure, we can expect Gundam-inspired skins sooner than ever in Valorant.

However, it is important to mention that previously, Valorant leaks have teased a few too many possible gun skins in development that didn't end up arriving.