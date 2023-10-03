Valorant patch 7.07 official notes: Haven map changes, 5-stack restrictions removed, bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 7.07 notes are now live and the new update will be introducing quite a fair bit of changes to the map Haven. Another highlight of the patch will be 5-stack restrictions along with dealing with some of the performance issues that have been affecting the shooter for many players.

The 5-stack restrictions that were introduced in patch 7.06 are being removed as Riot is looking to make it more flexible. When talking about the change they said,

“Initially, the rank restriction was made to prevent people from illegitimately boosting to the highest ranks like Radiant. In the end, we realized that your ability to have flexibility with your 5 stack was more important than the very small number of people who abuse this exploit.”

Riot also said,

“However, we still recognize that boosting is a risk to competitive integrity and are working on an appropriate long term solution that doesn't impact your ability to play with friends in a 5 stack.”

Valorant patch 7.07 official notes

Expand Tweet

1) Map Updates

Haven

Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door panels located at Mid Doors/Garage in order to make it easier to see through as it falls away.

2) Performance updates

Enabled multithreaded rendering for discrete Intel GPUs and lowered required CPU core count.

3) Bug Fixes

General

To simulate surround sound on headphones, Riot is offering an HRTF setting.

Note that other surround sound virtualization software cannot derive surround sound information from the stereo mix.

Expand Tweet

Agent

Cypher

Neural Theft (X) now completes even if Cypher dies after casting.

Fixed an issue where you could remain blinded if spectating a flash through Cypher’s Spycam (E) as the round ended.

Gekko

Dizzy’s (E) enemy detection range is now correctly reduced while inside of Viper’s Pit (X) ability.

Premier

Fixed an issue where the Attacker team takes priority over the Defender team in the Overtime vote.

Fixed a bug where a second timer bar would appear after the “Choose Side” vote had already ended.

Fixed a bug where certain scenarios would cause subsequent Overtime Priority votes to occur in the following round.