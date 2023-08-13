Valorant Operator tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

Valorant has quickly become one of the top-rated competitive first-person shooters. This game boasts a diverse set of tactical abilities and gunplay options, leading to a growing playerbase and recognition as one of the top esports globally. As is with every popular game, cosmetics have become an important part of Valorant. Players are constantly looking to purchase the best skins to make the game more fun and interesting.

Having said that, let us look at all the Operator skins in the game and check which are the best value for money.

All 39 Operator skins in Valorant ranked from worst to best

This tier list will divide the Operator skins into four different categories -

C-tier: The worst-looking skins in the game and not recommended for purchase.

B-tier: These skins, although looking better than the C-tier ones, have no custom animations and are still not value for money.

A-tier: These are a few of the best-looking skins, only differing from the S-tier skins in terms of animations and VFX.

S-tier: These are the absolute best skins in the game and you cannot go wrong with either of them.

C-tier

39) Tethered Realms Operator

Tethered Realms Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The transparent texture and the constantly changing gun design are very distracting and do not look good in the game.

38) Striker Operator

Striker Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The color schemes of this Battle Pass skin are not up to the mark and look quite dull. The bright mix of yellow and blue doesn't ideally give stealth, which many prefer.

37) Nitro Operator

Nitro Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Another of the Battle Pass skins, this sports-designed skin does not even come close to some of the other Operator skins in the game. Just like the Striker Operator, it is also flashy.

36) Minima Operator

Minima Operator (Image via Riot Games)

As the name suggests, this skin was designed to be minimalistic but the outcome does not look good when used in Valorant. Although many who prefer the dark theme would love this, it is not worth investing in.

35) Luxe Operator

Luxe Operator (Image via Riot Games)

One of the oldest skins in the game, the Luxe Operator with its white and blue color combination, looks pretty cheap and does not give off a premium vibe.

34) Endeavour Operator

Endeavour Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Considering it is a low-priced skin in the game, it has no custom animations or VFX to make it worth buying.

33) Daydreams Operator

Daydreams Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The newest addition to the skin collections, this has a lot of bright colors and designs that can make one feel dizzy. When compared to other skins in Valorant, this is way behind the line.

32) Convex Operator

Convex Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Another of the old skins in the game which looks pretty good with the green stripes on white. But, the lack of animations and VFX rank it lower in the list.

31) Blush Operator

Blush Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This skin has a very minimalistic design with pink on black but, again, does not have much to offer in terms of animations. It is part of the latest Battle Pass in Valorant.

30) Aerosol Operator

Aerosol Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Thankfully, this is a battlepass skin that is not available anymore. It has an abstract design which does not look that good in Valorant.

B-tier

29) Red Alert Operator

Red Alert Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The classic red design on this Battle Pass skin looks sleek and pretty good in-game. However, it lacks any animations and VFX.

28) Valorant Go! Vol.2 Operator

Valorant Go! Vol.2 Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This skin has a really cool design with shades of blue and the image of Sova on top of it, but the lack of custom animations makes it not worth investing in.

27) Tilde Operator

Tilde Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Another of the Battle Pass skins, it looks a bit different from the others with the artistic design and also comes in four color variants. The touch of gold with black and white, however, takes the top spot.

26) Silvanus Operator

Silvanus Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Going to the dark side, the appearance of this skin with the matte finish texture and a haunted theme, looks good in the game.

25) Prism Operator

Prism Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Prism operator might not look the best in-game but this old-school classic skin with the metallic blue finish certainly has its own fanbase.

24) Kohaku & Matsuba Operator

Kohaku & Matsuba Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This skin has a blue and white background with fishes designed on it. Despite being very bright, it looks unique, thanks to the metallic look. However, has no custom animations or VFX.

23) Iridian Thorn Operator

Iridian Thorn Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Although a Battle Pass skin, it has a classy and artistic design with a soothing colour combination. Even the appearance gets amplified with this tone.

22) Infantry Operator

Infantry Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This operator skin certainly takes the gun back to the old ages. Giving the old-school vibe, this rifle design in Valorant has got the attention of gamers who are a fan of games like Read Dead Redemption.

21) Genesis Operator

Genesis Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Another Battle Pass skin on the list, it has a little bit more to it with the intricate wavy purple lines and the golden color.

20) Cryostasis Operator

Cryostasis Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This skin is priced quite high in the game as it provides some very cool custom animations and a finisher, but the overall look of this skin is not up to mark, hence ranked in the B-tier.

19) Cavalier Operator

Cavalier Operator (Image via Riot Games)

One of the better Battle Pass skins in the game, it has a classy appearance with a wooden and steel framework. It indeed gives a royal touch.

A-tier

18) Tigris Operator

Tigris Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Although it does not have any custom animations or VFX, this skin has a premium look and looks really good in Valorant. The dark red and black color combination gives a good blood-like tone, and the golden borders around it become the icing on the cake.

17) Team Ace Operator

Team Ace Operator (Image via Riot Games)

For all the Jett mains out there, this Operator skin is for you. It was designed after the agent Jett and even has her logo on the skin.

16) Spline Operator

Spline Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This skin has a very unique stringy appearance to it and also comes in four different color variants. Although it is expensive, it does not provide any custom animations.

15) Spitfire Operator

Spitfire Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This is one of the best skins on this list. This skin stands out for its premium look, thanks to the bright flame design on the black and white background, earning it a high rank on the list.

14) K/Tac Operator

K/Tac Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Arguably, the cleanest and most sleek Battle Pass skin in Valorant. The pitch-black color with purple lines across it is definitely a no-brainer choice for many.

13) Origin Operator

Origin Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This skin might be liked by many but when compared to other skins in the same price category, it is very money. It has a custom Origin design with rotating discs and also provides custom animations and a finisher. However, it is a skin worth investing in.

12) Radiant Entertainment System Operator

Radiant Entertainment System Operator (Image via Riot Games)

One of the recent skins in the game, it actually ticks all the requirements. It has bright colors, unique animations, and VFX, however, it is very expensive, making one think twice before buying.

S-tier

11) Elderflame Operator

Elderflame Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Part of the first-ever released collection in Valorant, this skin with the dragon design and fiery animations is really good value for money. Even though it is expensive, it is worth it. It also has one of the best finishers in the game.

10) Rgx 11z Pro Operator

Rgx 11z Pro Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This skin has a lot of color variations to it which constantly change while in use. It also comes in four color variations and has unique animations, VFX, and a finisher.

9) Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Operator (Image via Riot Games)

With a dark and heavy appearance, this dark matter-themed skin is one of the best in the game. It has four variants and provides custom animations and VFX.

8) Magepunk Operator

Magepunk Operator (Image via Riot Games)

It has four different colour variants and golden borders all around it with electricity flowing through the skin. It provides really unique animations and a finisher which is also electricity-themed.

7) Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Operator

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This skin, with its four variants, might not have any custom finisher but the custom animations and the unique design carry it to a high ranking in this list.

6) Glitchpop Operator

Glitchpop Operator (Image via Riot Games)

One of the most loved skins in Valorant, the Glitchpop Operator provides a custom, vibrant design and a lot of unique animations, VFX, and finisher.

5) Araxys Operator

Araxys Operator (Image via Riot Games)

One of the newly added skins in the game, this provides some of the best animations and VFX. Although all variants are of a single color, the overall value of this skin is very high.

4) Sentinels of Light Operator

Sentinels of Light Operator (Image via Riot Games)

This Operator skin is one of the brightest skins in Valorant. With the crystal designs and the unique animations, this ranks high in the tier list.

3) Reaver Operator

Reaver Operator (Image via Riot Games)

A remake of the original Reaver collection from beta, Riot has absolutely nailed the designs and animations, making it one of the best and highly sought after skins in Valorant. As the name suggests, the theme of this skin is death.

2) Forsaken Operator

Forsaken Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Although similar in design to the Reaver Operator, the custom animations and VFX provided by this skin are slightly better, thus, ranking it one higher in the list. It also has one of the best finishers in Valorant.

1) Ion Operator

Ion Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Ion collection overall remains one of the best-ever released skins in Valorant. Part of that, the Ion Operator has a soothing white appearance with the crystalline blue energy core. The skin looks and feels very light, and provides the best animations and sound effects.