How much does Valorant's Radiant Entertainment System cost?

Valorant is set to release its new skin collection with Episode 6 Act 3. The Radiant Entertainment System is an upcoming bundle that encompasses the theme of classic arcade video game platforms with nostalgic sound and visual effects. Every 90's kid will immediately recognize the telltale sound of the arcade machine beeping and its classic design that shares its resemblance to the old system. Riot did not shy away from bringing forth one of the most unique collections to Valorant.

The Radiant Entertainment system is set to be released on April 25, 2023, after the Episode 6 Act 3 Patch has been deployed for the upcoming season. Fans are in for a treat with this collection as it will incorporate many other cosmetic items besides the weapon skin.

Valorant's Radiant Entertainment System collection will be relatively costlier than the usual bundles

Get a full look at everything contained within the Radiant Entertainment System skin and its three retro game-inspired Variants–no cheat codes required.

The Radiant Entertainment System collection is by far the most expensive bundle that has been introduced to Valorant. The entire collection is set to be priced at around 11,900 Valorant Points (VP). That being said, players can purchase the weapon skins separately for 2,975 VP and the Melee for 5,950 VP.

The bundle also includes other cosmetic items such as a spray, gunbuddy, and a player card which are priced at 375 VP, 475 VP, and 375 VP respectively. After the bundle leaves the in-game shop, readers can no longer purchase the cosmetic items that come with the Radiant Entertainment System.

The Arcade Bundle will include a Phantom, Bulldog, Operator, Ghost, and the Power Fist Melee. Multiple player cards will also be included and the Bundle will cost more than 10,000 VP

Fans must also know that the Radiant Entertainment System bundle is not eligible for the Night Market's discounted price as it crosses the price threshold for the marketplace.

However, weapon skins can show up in the regular in-game shop after the completion of two upcoming Acts.

Which weapons will the Radiant Entertainment System feature in Valorant?

The Radiant Entertainment System collection will feature a total of five weapon skins. They are as follows:

Radiant Entertainment System Bulldog

Radiant Entertainment System Operator

Radiant Entertainment System Phantom

Radiant Entertainment System Ghost

Radiant Entertainment System Melee

Other cosmetic items that come along with the bundle are as follows:

Radiant Entertainment System Gunbuddy

Radiant Entertainment System Player card

Radiant Entertainment System Spray

Variants and upgrades included in the Radiant Entertainment System collection

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks



Lvl 2 (Sound Effects): 10 Radianite

Lvl 3 (Animations): 10 Radianite

Lvl 4 (Finisher): 10 Radianite



Both Dance Fever and K.nock O.ut!! Variants are each 15 Radianite.



Each Weapon Features 3 Purchasable Upgrades
Lvl 2 (Sound Effects): 10 Radianite
Lvl 3 (Animations): 10 Radianite
Lvl 4 (Finisher): 10 Radianite
Both Dance Fever and K.nock O.ut!! Variants are each 15 Radianite.

The Radiant Entertainment System bundle will feature two variants which can be unlocked for 15 Radianite Points (RP) each. Both variants are uniquely designed and offer different finishers and animations when used. The two variant names are as follows:

Dance Fever

K.nock O.ut!!

Players can upgrade the Radianite Entertainment System skin up to four levels, where they will receive sound effects, animations, and finishers. Each upgrade will cost 10 RP.

With another unique collection set to step in, Riot has again delivered a promising skin line to the playerbase. The Radiant Entertainment System is undoubtedly one of the most special collections introduced to Valorant. Although it is a bit expensive, fans will still cherish the purchase for all the collection has to offer.

