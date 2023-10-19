Valorant's new Duelist ISO trailer release date, where to watch, and more

The new range of teasers from Valorant's official channels on X (previously Twitter) have strongly hinted that a new Agent has been in the works for a while. Named ISO, the Agent will fill the role of a Duelist in the game, increasing the tally of said category of Agents from six to seven. While his abilities still have not been released, news indicates that his trailer release is right around the corner.

Our article will provide all the details attached to the Agent's trailer release. For a detailed brief regarding where to watch, when to watch, and other such information, read below.

When will the trailer for Valorant's new Duelist ISO be released?

The official trailer for Valorant's brand-new Duelist, ISO, will be showcased on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PST. Players who wish to watch this trailer as it releases can tune it at the following times suited to their time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): October 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m

October 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m Mountain Time (MT): October 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m

October 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m Central Time (CT): October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m

October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m Eastern Time (ET): October 19, 2023, at 11:00 p.m.

October 19, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. Brasília Time (BRT): October 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

October 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

October 19, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET): October 19, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

October 19, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET): October 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

October 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

October 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST): October 19, 2023, at 9:00 p.m.

October 19, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. China Standard Time (CST): October 20, 2023, at 11:00 p.m.

October 20, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST): October 20, 2023, at 12:00 a.m

October 20, 2023, at 12:00 a.m Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 20, 2023, at 1:00 a.m

October 20, 2023, at 1:00 a.m New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 20, 2023, at 3:00 a.m

Ever since Neon's release in Valorant, the game had not seen the addition of a Duelist for quite a hot minute. Fans across the world are hyped as a new Duelist would mean tons of new ways to showcase one's aggression and playmaking capabilities.

Furthermore, the numerous teasers have definitely been edging the community with anticipation for the release of the new Agent. With EP 7 Act 3 right around the corner, ISO will finally join the game's talented roster and bring forth a change in the entirety of the game's meta.

Where to watch

Players who are enthusiastic to watch the release of the ISO's Agent trailer upon release can directly visit their official handle on YouTube as per their designated time zones. Players can also tune in to the streams of their favorite streamers as they will surely catch the action live upon the release of the trailer.

For more Valorant news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.