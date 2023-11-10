Valorant ISO guide: How to use Kill Contract effectively

Valorant's newest Agent, ISO, brings a dazzling array of powers to the fight. His abilities are centered on fighting foes and allowing teammates to acquire more influence over the area. He can face and incapacitate opponents with his dependable equipment. Moreover, his Kill Contract ability has been the focus of discussion since his unveiling.

This Ultimate ability allows ISO to go to another dimension alongside an opponent. Inside the arena, they fight a one-on-one battle in which both participants lose their skills. Naturally, the Agent's powers will shake up the scene, forcing players to fine-tune their strategies. In this article, we'll go over exactly how Kill Contract works and how to use.

How does ISO's Ultimate (X) Kill Contract work in Valorant?

The official description for ISO's Ultimate in Valorant states that:

"EQUIP an interdimensional arena. FIRE to hurl a column of energy through the battlefield, pulling you and the first enemy hit into the arena. You and your opponent duel to the death."

When ISO deploys his Ultimate skill, he walks about with an interdimensional arena, ready to toss it across the battlefield. When he finally casts it, a beam of energy is sent through terrain and walls, draggin the first adversary impacted by this wave of energy into the arena. Once there, the two will take on each other in 1v1 combat.

The only elements inside the arena are ISO, the opposing player, and three unbreakable (but temporary) walls separating them. ISO is granted two walls in front of him at the start of the 1v1, while the other player is concealed behind a single wall. If neither wants to peek, the walls will vanish after a few seconds, allowing for a short duel.

This will be a fight based completely on aim and the weapon that both players have currently equipped, since no skills are allowed inside the arena. The Ultimate ability has 50 seconds, and if neither opponent dies from the confrontation, both will die when the skill concludes.

Tips on using ISO's Ultimate (X) Kill Contract ability in Valorant

1) Use the ability to cancel out other Agents' Ultimates

ISO's Ultimate in Valorant is perfect for canceling out other Ultimates that may prove fatal for your team. For example, Jett's Blade Storm or Raze's Showstopper could prove overwhelming if you find yourself in a sticky situation. Use Kill Contract to cancel the abilities of the Agent you are pulling into the other dimension.

Be wary because once you are in the dimension. all you have are your weapons and aim. So pick your opponents carefully because it's all about your aim game in there.

2) Use it to make your post-plant plays round-winning

In Valorant, ISO's Ultimate shines during the post-plant chaos. In a 2v1 situation, for example, he can pick out the last surviving foe and engage them in a one-on-one showdown in his battle arena.

Simultaneously, a teammate can concentrate on defusing the spike. If ISO is eliminated, the other player can retain the spawning site, ensuring a quick takedown when the opponent respawns from the fight arena.

3) Use the Ultimate to put the opponent team's economy in disarray

ISO affects the enemy's economy by testing shotgun-wielding defenders who frequently retreat to close-range positions when facing adversity. This Agent's Ultimate forces these shotgun users into medium-range arena gunfights, rendering these weapons and others like the Stinger useless.

Furthermore, by canceling Chamber and Jett's Ultimates, ISO serves as a counter to both. During rounds where they are at an economic disadvantage, Chamber and Jett commonly rely on their Ultimate weapons, which are essentially extensions of their skills.

If the two try to back up these up with lesser sidearms, ISO's arena nullifies these them and puts them at a considerable disadvantage against his better weapons.

As a result, we find that employing ISO's Kill Contract intelligently, such as revealing stealthy foes and engaging them in unfavorable gunfights, is the best option. As a result, it is critical to keep track of aspects such as the opponent's economy and Ultimate availability in Valorant.