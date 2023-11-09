Valorant guide: How to play Iso on Bind

Valorant's latest Duelist Agent, Iso, is here, and players can access him using the Agent recruitment event. This will be active till November 28, 2023, after which you have to unlock the new Chinese Agent using Kingdom Credits. Once you have unlocked Iso, you will look for ways to make the best of his utility kit. It appears that Iso will be a decent pick on Bind, one of the OG Valorant maps, thanks to its abundance of narrow pathways and multiple sightlines.

This guide will suggest some key strategies you should employ and some effective ability lineups you can use to make the most of his kit.

Best Iso Undercut lineups on Bind in Valorant

Undercut, Iso's Q ability is a molecular bolt that can be thrown forward and has a similar pathing as Omen's Paranoia. It applies the Fragile effect to all players (including allies) that it touches for four seconds. You get a maximum of two charges of this ability every round, each costing 200 credits.

The following are the best Undercut lineups for attacking on Bind:

1) A-Short 1

A-Short 1 Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Short 2

A-Short 2 Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

3) A-Showers 1

A-Showers 1 Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

4) A-Showers 2

A-Showers 2 Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

5) B-Short 1

B-Short 1 Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

6) B-Short and B-Garden

B-Short and B-Garden Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

7) B-Long

B-Long Undercut (Image via Riot Games)

You can use the reverse of these lineups when on defense to get a similar value.

Best Iso Contingency lineups on Bind in Valorant

Contingency, Iso's C ability, launches an indestructible wall of energy that blocks bullets forward. It costs 250 credits, and you get only one unit every round. Once launched, the wall moves forward for 4.6 seconds before vanishing. Unlike Harbor's Cascade, this wall cannot be stopped at will.

1) A-Short 1

A-Short 1 Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Short 2

A-Short 2 Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

3) A-Showers

A-Showers Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

4) B-Short

B-Short Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

5) B-Long

B-Long Contingency (Image via Riot Games)

Like the Undercut lineups, the Iso's Wall ability can also be thrown around similar lines on defense.

Best Iso Kill Contract lineups on Bind in Valorant

Iso's Ultimate (X) ability is called Kill Contract. Upon using it, the Agent throws a column of energy like Fade's Nightfall, pulling the first enemy team member it hits into a 1v1 battle, where you duel to the death. If both players are alive after the 13-second duration of the ultimate, both die. The ultimate costs seven points to charge.

1) A-Short

A-Short Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Showers and A-Short

A-Showers and A-Short Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

3) B-Short and B-Garden

B-Short and B-Garden Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

4) B-Hookah

B-Hookah Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

5) B-Elbow from Hookah

B-Elbow from Hookah Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

6) B-Elbow from B-Long

B-Elbow from B-Long Kill Contract (Image via Riot Games)

Tips and tricks to make the most of Iso's kit on Bind in Valorant

To make the most out of the new Valorant Agent's kit, you must combine his abilities. As a Duelist, your utility is most useful for breaking into a site, so don't be shy about using it all at once. A combination of Contingency and Undercut can help you create favorable angles and give you an advantage in gun fights.

You should also ask your teammates to help you out. Throwing a flash past the wall or combining Undercut with a molly lineup can make your entry prowess even stronger.

As for the ultimate, make sure to be in a safe spot when using it, or you might be vulnerable to potential attacks when you return from the other dimension.

That covers everything you need to know about playing Iso on Bind. You may also check out the best Duelists in Valorant's current meta.