All Asian (Pacific) teams rumored to be in Valorant franchising so far

The format for Valorant's 2023 season has already been announced. Riot Games will be shaking things and will be introducing a franchising system to the professional circuit of the game. As a part of this shakeup, the global scene will be divided into three major regions, namely the Americas, EMEA, and the Pacifics.

10 teams from each region have been selected to partner with Riot Games, with a total of 30 teams expected to compete in the professional Valorant tournaments in 2023. While Riot Games is yet to disclose the names of the teams, the following are some of the teams that could be a part of the franchising system in the coming year.

These professional Valorant teams could be representing the Pacific region next year

As mentioned above, Riot Games hasn't disclosed the names of the teams yet. The company, in all probability, has completed their talks with all the teams and have made their selections too. While the global community waits for the team reveal, the following are some teams that could be seen in the tournaments next year.

Paper Rex (PRX)

Damwon Gaming

DRX

Bleed Esports

Xerxia

ZETA Division

Northeption

The above mentioned names are some of the teams that are likely to be seen in the VCT 2023 tournaments. All of the teams mentioned above are based on pure speculation for now. Given how popular they are, it'll be interesting to see if these teams get a chance to represent the region in the upcoming Valorant season.

🦖🦖 For transparency sake, Bleed did not apply for franchising due to an ongoing M&A deal prior to the announcement.All I can say is.. we are still involved in one way or another. Good luck to all the teams that applied! 🦖🦖

Out of all the teams mentioned above, Bleed Esports recently took to Twitter to announce that they were coming to VCT 2023. Earlier, the team mentioned that they would be participating in the tournament in some capacity or the other. And based on their most recent tweet, it looks like Riot Games confirmed their participation in the said event.

Bleed eSports @ggBleed 🏻 VCT 2023. HERE WE COME VCT 2023. HERE WE COME 🙏🏻

Certain rumors also suggest that Team PWR and Renegades won't be seen in the tournament since they don't have an active roster. With the two teams not participating, it's unlikely that any other team will be representing the Oceania region in VCT 2023.

With that said, it will be interesting to see which Indian team bags a spot in the Pacific region, if at all they get a shot. India has quite a few professional Valorant teams like Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming and Orangutan. Their participation in the said tournament is unclear till now. Both Riot Games and the organizations mentioned above have been silent about their participation till now.

These 10 teams from the Pacific region will be competing against 20 teams from the remaining two regions. The inaugural tournament for VCT 2023 kicks off in the month of February in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The winners of this tournament will bag an additional spot for their region in the VCT Masters 2023 tournament.

From the looks of it, Riot Games has managed to do a good job of hyping the Valorant tournament season for next year. It will be really interesting to see how things pan out over the course of the upcoming tournaments.

