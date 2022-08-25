DRX Zest Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Another South Korean prodigy, Zest, plays for the renowned DRX Valorant roster. He is the brains behind his team's strategic executions and often leads his team to victory with his techniques. Zest was a part of Vision Strikers, the first professional Valorant team from South Korea before DRX acquired the entire team.

Zest, alongside his teammates Stax, Mako, Rb, BuZz, and Mako, will face 15 of the best rosters in the world in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022. This isn't the first time DRX has been in the Valorant Champions as they had qualified for 2021's final stage too. Valorant Champions 2022 will start on August 31 with the group stages and will end on September 18 with the grand final.

Zest is the IGL and an Initiator main for his team. He displays a lot of patience, letting his fans witness incredible post-plant clutches from his side. He is also a reliable support player who leads his teammates to victory through intricate strategies.

The 22-year-old also showcases sheer firepower, sporting a small plus crosshair and low eDPI to make sure he's accurate. His settings are a perfect reference point for those who want to aim accurately and pick frags during tight situations.

Everything you need to know about DRX Zest's Valorant settings and peripherals

Zest is an Initiator main for his team, mostly seen playing Sova, the Recon Bolt genius. He has also played Fade, Sage, and Brimstone in VCT 2022, where fans have witnessed him clutch impossible rounds with his unpredictable lineups and accurate crosshair placement.

Needless to say, he has perfected his skills through practice and by adapting to his in-game settings. Below is a complete list of his in-game settings, from his crosshair and mouse to the mini-map and more.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.56

eDPI: 224

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Players can use the values above as a reference to mimic the conditions DRX's Zest plays in or to curate settings based on their PC specifications and personal preferences.

