Stax Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kim "stax" Gu-taek plays for professional Valorant team DRX. Hailing from South Korea, the 22-year-old is set to appear in the second Valorant Champions tournament of his career following his team's incredible performance in the Challengers and Masters stages.

The DRX Valorant team was formed through the acquisition of the former Vision Strikers' roster, which included Stax, Zest, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, and Lakia. The acquisition happened in January 2022.

Vision Strikers were a reputed team known for their godly win streak of 102 matches in approximately one year. After DRX's acquisition, the roster continued its legacy, dominating prominent teams across the world.

Stax has won impossible rounds for his team multiple times. He has perfected the art of flashing his opponents while simultaneously dodging their flashes. It's no surprise that his in-game settings are also masterful, allowing him to execute his strategies with ease.

Everything you need to know about DRX Stax's Valorant settings

Stax is an incredible support player for his team, taking on the role of an Initiator in most instances. His main Agent seems to be Breach, but he also plays Skye and KAY/O when the map calls for it. He has shown a lot of consistency with his plays, even though his team has failed to do the same at times.

As many players would know, the in-game settings in Valorant play a very important role in supporting players and their playstyles.

Stax's settings may be ideal for those who want to dodge flashes effectively and maintain aim accuracy. Listed below are all of DRX player's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 400

400 In-game Sensitivity: 0.44

0.44 eDPI: 176

176 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8

0.8 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 1

1 Inner Line Thickness: 6

6 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: E

E Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: X

X Use Ability 2: C

C Use Ability 3: V

V Use Ultimate Ability: 4

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based On Side

: Based On Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 1

: 1 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S

ZOWIE XL2546S Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

PC Specs

CPU : Intel Core i9-9900K

: Intel Core i9-9900K GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti

Players can use Stax's Valorant settings as a base and tweak them based on their style of play and preference.

