Stax Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kim "stax" Gu-taek plays for professional Valorant team DRX. Hailing from South Korea, the 22-year-old is set to appear in the second Valorant Champions tournament of his career following his team's incredible performance in the Challengers and Masters stages.
The DRX Valorant team was formed through the acquisition of the former Vision Strikers' roster, which included Stax, Zest, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, and Lakia. The acquisition happened in January 2022.
Vision Strikers were a reputed team known for their godly win streak of 102 matches in approximately one year. After DRX's acquisition, the roster continued its legacy, dominating prominent teams across the world.
Stax has won impossible rounds for his team multiple times. He has perfected the art of flashing his opponents while simultaneously dodging their flashes. It's no surprise that his in-game settings are also masterful, allowing him to execute his strategies with ease.
Everything you need to know about DRX Stax's Valorant settings
Stax is an incredible support player for his team, taking on the role of an Initiator in most instances. His main Agent seems to be Breach, but he also plays Skye and KAY/O when the map calls for it. He has shown a lot of consistency with his plays, even though his team has failed to do the same at times.
As many players would know, the in-game settings in Valorant play a very important role in supporting players and their playstyles.
Stax's settings may be ideal for those who want to dodge flashes effectively and maintain aim accuracy. Listed below are all of DRX player's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 400
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.44
- eDPI: 176
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 6
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: E
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: X
- Use Ability 2: C
- Use Ability 3: V
- Use Ultimate Ability: 4
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti
Players can use Stax's Valorant settings as a base and tweak them based on their style of play and preference.