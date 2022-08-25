Rb Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

The mighty entry fragger for DRX's Valorant roster, Goo Sang-Min, aka Rb, possesses strong gunplay and movement skills. Hailing from South Korea, Rb was a part of one of his nation's first professional Valorant teams, Vision Strikers. The team would later go on to be acquired by DRX in early 2022. He plays alongside some of the best players in the circuit, namely Mako, Stax, Zest, and BuZz.
DRX is one of the 16 best-performing rosters competing in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 for the ultimate crown. The team breezed through Korea Stage 1 and Stage 2 Challengers but couldn't deliver their best in the Masters Reykjavik and Copenhagen. That said, DRX managed to qualify for Champions via circuit points and is considered a top contender in the tournament.
Rb is expected to continue being the Duelist for his team as he showcases good fragging capabilities. While his skills are a direct reflection of his practice, Rb's in-game settings, peripherals, and PC specs also play an important role.
Rb's crosshair and graphical settings will definitely act as a good reference for those starting out in Valorant or trying to master movement. Moreover, his PC specs could guide someone looking to build or upgrade their system for competitive Valorant.
Everything you need to know about DRX Rb's settings preferences in Valorant
Rb prides himself on being the Duelist for his team and often picks Jett over the other Agents. He also plays Neo, and is known for his impeccable movement with Neon's High Gear, and Overdrive.
Rb's settings will be a great reference for those looking to improve on entrying on to sites, alongside picking the necessary frags for their team.
Note: DRX Rb's settings and PC information have been collected from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.345
- eDPI: 276
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
PC Specs
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070
These are all of Rb's known settings that players can use as a reference. Players can either master the same settings or curate values of their own according to their system specifications and playstyle in Valorant.