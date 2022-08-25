Rb Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

The mighty entry fragger for DRX's Valorant roster, Goo Sang-Min, aka Rb, possesses strong gunplay and movement skills. Hailing from South Korea, Rb was a part of one of his nation's first professional Valorant teams, Vision Strikers. The team would later go on to be acquired by DRX in early 2022. He plays alongside some of the best players in the circuit, namely Mako, Stax, Zest, and BuZz.

DRX is one of the 16 best-performing rosters competing in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 for the ultimate crown. The team breezed through Korea Stage 1 and Stage 2 Challengers but couldn't deliver their best in the Masters Reykjavik and Copenhagen. That said, DRX managed to qualify for Champions via circuit points and is considered a top contender in the tournament.

Rb is expected to continue being the Duelist for his team as he showcases good fragging capabilities. While his skills are a direct reflection of his practice, Rb's in-game settings, peripherals, and PC specs also play an important role.

Rb's crosshair and graphical settings will definitely act as a good reference for those starting out in Valorant or trying to master movement. Moreover, his PC specs could guide someone looking to build or upgrade their system for competitive Valorant.

Everything you need to know about DRX Rb's settings preferences in Valorant

Rb prides himself on being the Duelist for his team and often picks Jett over the other Agents. He also plays Neo, and is known for his impeccable movement with Neon's High Gear, and Overdrive.

Rb's settings will be a great reference for those looking to improve on entrying on to sites, alongside picking the necessary frags for their team.

Note: DRX Rb's settings and PC information have been collected from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.345

eDPI: 276

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

PC Specs

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070

These are all of Rb's known settings that players can use as a reference. Players can either master the same settings or curate values of their own according to their system specifications and playstyle in Valorant.

