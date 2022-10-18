Leo Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a first-person shooter game by Riot Games. A renowned professional esports title, it boasts a massive community. In a high-stakes competitive match, professional players must eliminate every possible variable and capitalize on all advantages.
It is imperative that players have their hands properly set on select peripherals and in-game configurations to maximize efficiency and performance.
Leo "Leo" Jannesson (born December 15, 2003) is a Swedish player who is currently competing for Fnatic. He is widely regarded as one of the youngest prodigies in Valorant.
Leo has a shining legacy from his time in Guild Esports. His skills as a Valorant professional are impeccable and will surely aid him in his future Valorant journey. Fans expect to see him in more stunning highlights as he secures his spot for VCT 2023 with Fnatic.
Everything to know about Leo's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Leo has been able to gain the spotlight quite a few times while playing for Guild Esports. Fans have high expectations from him considering his map awareness and clear objective vision.
Leo started his journey in Valorant with team BONK in 2020. This was followed by a stint at Guild Esports, which lasted till 2022.
He subsequently moved to Fnatic’s Valorant roster and has already played a match for the team. Leo is sure to be a huge asset and will climb the VCT event with more tenacity in the upcoming years.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.41
- eDPI: 164
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Crosshair Color: #FFFF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Q
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.037
- Minimap Zoom: 0.622
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V2 Pro
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro
(Other peripherals are unknown)
By putting in endless effort and learning the ropes around the game, players can aspire to compete at a level similar to this young professional prodigy.