Leo Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a first-person shooter game by Riot Games. A renowned professional esports title, it boasts a massive community. In a high-stakes competitive match, professional players must eliminate every possible variable and capitalize on all advantages.

It is imperative that players have their hands properly set on select peripherals and in-game configurations to maximize efficiency and performance.

Leo "Leo" Jannesson (born December 15, 2003) is a Swedish player who is currently competing for Fnatic. He is widely regarded as one of the youngest prodigies in Valorant.

Leo has a shining legacy from his time in Guild Esports. His skills as a Valorant professional are impeccable and will surely aid him in his future Valorant journey. Fans expect to see him in more stunning highlights as he secures his spot for VCT 2023 with Fnatic.

Everything to know about Leo's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Leo has been able to gain the spotlight quite a few times while playing for Guild Esports. Fans have high expectations from him considering his map awareness and clear objective vision.

Leo started his journey in Valorant with team BONK in 2020. This was followed by a stint at Guild Esports, which lasted till 2022.

He subsequently moved to Fnatic’s Valorant roster and has already played a match for the team. Leo is sure to be a huge asset and will climb the VCT event with more tenacity in the upcoming years.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.41

eDPI: 164

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Crosshair Color: #FFFF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: Q

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.037

Minimap Zoom: 0.622

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: High

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V2 Pro

Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

(Other peripherals are unknown)

By putting in endless effort and learning the ropes around the game, players can aspire to compete at a level similar to this young professional prodigy.

