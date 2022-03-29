"Recognition by Guild Esports for Indian streamers will inspire upcoming creators to work harder": Angelina Pongener, a Valorant and Minecraft streamer

The gaming industry is currently booming and there are several streamers and content creators that are putting their best foot forward to create engaging videos for their audience to enjoy. Shooter games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone have a huge fan base on streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Angelina Pongener is one such streamer who enjoys streaming Minecraft and Valorant on her YouTube channel. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Angelina spoke about her latest partnership with Guild Esports, her passion for gaming and fashion, her YouTube content, and more.

Note: The text is lightly edited for better readability.

Angelina on her journey as a game streamer

Q. Tell us more about your journey in the world of gaming. When did you decide that you wanted to take it up as a profession?

Angelina: It was during the COVID-19 lockdown that I wanted to take up gaming as a profession. I have always played games but never really took it seriously. My manager, Gurudeep Sapra, was my biggest push. He said:

“Angelina you can do this, you have it in you.”

Q. Gaming is considered an unconventional career choice by the majority of the Indian population. Did you face any criticism when you started off as a gamer?

Angelina: I have faced a lot of criticism and even my family has seriously questioned me if this career path will be rewarding. But as time went by, they understood the potential gaming had, and now they are pretty much okay.

Q. Being a female streamer/content creator comes with its own set of challenges. Did you encounter any rude/sexist comments that made fun of your profession?

Angelina: So far, I have not received any hateful or rude comments. I would say that the community is wholesome and very welcoming. They make me feel loved.

Q. You initially started your YouTube channel by keeping fashion as a central theme. What made you switch to gaming?

Angelina: I have always loved fashion and will continue doing fashion videos. Transitioning to gaming was not that easy because I only had a fashion-interested audience, and not particularly gaming. Slowly, we started to transition to a gaming community, and even my existing audience enjoyed my candid gaming live streams. I would still cater to both audiences.

Q. You were recently signed by David Beckham’s Guild Esports that features a diverse range of gaming content creators. What was your initial reaction when you received the offer? Do you think this partnership will help you grow as a gamer?

Angelina: When I first heard the news, I could not believe it. I remember asking my manager if it was a prank. I did not believe it till the day I got to Delhi and was shooting for the announcement video. I have texted Gurudeep every now and then asking if it’s really happening.

I know for sure it is going to help me immensely. One of the streamers I am a huge fan of is Nihachu. She is part of Guild Esports as well!

Q. You were part of Ebullient Gaming India before you joined Guild Esports. What are some of the key aspects that you learned during your time at this company?

Angelina: I would say I have learned a lot of things on how to manage stuff and how to make decisions. We have been working since the inception of my career. We have been working for almost three years now, and Gurudeep and the team have been instrumental in shaping my career overall. I have had a lot of great opportunities while being with them.

Q. You are the first-ever Indian content creator to join Guild Esports. Do you feel that this will help international gamers to better understand India’s position in the gaming industry?

Angelina: Yes, it is going to help us a lot. It is a struggle as I am fairly new here in India. So taking this step is going to help younger content creators by paving the way for them. Recognition by Guild Esports for Indian streamers will only inspire new and upcoming creators to work harder and set new ambitions.

Q. There are very few Indian content creators out there who get global exposure and you are one of them. Do you think the situation can be improved? Does it solely depend on the gaming skills of the player or does gaming organization and government also play an important role in it?

Angelina: The situation can and should be improved. There is quite a lack of opportunities and equipment. I think its improvement mostly depends on the organization a person is signed with. Moreover, the situation will definitely get better with time!

Q. How do you plan to expand your YouTube channel? Do you think the diversity of content plays an important role in gaining followers?

Angelina: We have planned a lot of content coming up. We decided to cater to all three areas – gaming, fashion, and vlogs!

I think diversity does help, especially if you are a gamer. It is not really easy to stream the games you want to play because quite a few viewers are still not aware of games other than PUBG, Mobile Legends, and BGMI. Plus, casually playing a game and streaming it while entertaining a live audience are two entirely different things. It takes a little bit of discipline to do both successfully.

Q. What is your message to Indian gamers who aspire to establish themselves in the gaming world?

Angelina: Just be you! Keep pushing yourself for the things that have to be done. You are your own motivation, try to keep your mind healthy. That is very important!

Edited by Mayank Shete