"Galaxy Racer will help me improve my creativity, which in turn will allow me to produce engaging content": Insta Gamer, a Free Fire content creator

Free Fire is one of the most popular titles in the battle royale mobile gaming world. Ever since it was released, many content creators have started creating engaging content on YouTube and Booyah! for Free Fire enthusiasts to view.

One such popular Free Fire content creator, Sarat, popularly referred to as Insta Gamer, uploads content in Malayalam, and was recently signed on as a content creator to the South Asian roster of Galaxy Racer.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Insta Gamer talks about his gaming journey, Galaxy Racer, and more.

Insta Gamer on his journey as a Free Fire content creator

Q. The life of a content creator has many ups and downs. What has your journey been like? When did you first realize that you wanted to become a content creator?

Insta Gamer: When I started my journey, there were lots of ups and downs. But gradually, I started building relationships with my audience and that has made me an established content creator.

Q. Indian parents are still new to the concept of gaming as a career. Were your parents supportive when you wanted to take up content creation as your career?

Insta Gamer: Yes, my parents have been very supportive throughout my journey.

Q. You recently signed up with Galaxy Racer, a reputed company that is planning on expanding its South Asian roster. Do you think that it will help you in your journey as a content creator?

Insta Gamer: Yes, I am pretty sure that Galaxy Racer will help me get more exposure and achieve all my goals.

Q. Do you think it is important to sign up with companies like Galaxy Racer to improve the reach of one’s YouTube channel?

Insta Gamer: Working with Galaxy Racer will help improve one’s creativity, which in turn will help in producing content that is engaging and entertaining for my Free Fire audience.

Q. Content creation is often tedious. How long does it take to edit and upload a video?

Insta Gamer: For me, content creation is not that tedious. It just takes about an hour or so to edit and upload a video.

Q. Your YouTube channel, INSTA GAMER, is inching towards 2 million subscribers soon. Do you have anything special planned for when you reach this threshold? Can viewers expect a new kind of video?

Insta Gamer: Yes! I am really excited and am eagerly looking forward to getting 2 million subscribers on my YouTube channel. I will be doing a special video once I achieve the feat.

Q. Your most viewed video is a tutorial about gloo walls and has over a million views. Do you have plans on making more tutorial videos in the future?

Insta Gamer: Yes, it was a trending Free Fire video too. I did a different kind of content than I usually do and the results were good. I will surely come up with more Free Fire-centric tutorial videos in the future.

Q. What are your words of advice to aspiring Free Fire gamers who want to establish themselves as content creators on YouTube?

Insta Gamer: The one and only thing I have to say is try your best and never give up.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan