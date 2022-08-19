100 Thieves Derrek's Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant esports has expanded drastically over the two years since its release, with new professional players emerging in the scene.
100 Thieves' Valorant esports athlete Derrek "Derrek" Ha is one of the best gamers in the North American competitive scene. Recently, he and his teammates won the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 North America Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ).
After a lot of initial troubles in the VCT 2022 season, 100 Thieves have rebuilt the team and grabbed their spot in the Champions 2022.
Derrek, a former Overwatch professional, joined the North American team in April 2022. He was previously a part of the Rise roster.
The American has helped the squad grow and contributed to its success with his excellent plays and skills.
Everything about 100 Thieves Derrek's Valorant settings
Users must have the proper settings to get better and improve their in-game performance in the game. They can also refer to the settings used by various professional players.
100 Thieves Derrek is one of the finest players in the NA scene. His in-game settings might help players achieve a better in-game experience.
Below are his mouse, crosshair, keybind, video, and other in-game Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.375
- eDPI: 300
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 4
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Acer XF250Q
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Ghost
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1080 Ti
Readers can adjust their Valorant settings to match Derrek's to improve their in-game experience. However, they need proper dedication to excel in the game and improve their skills.
They can also experiment with the settings as per their preference or referer to the settings used by the other professional esports players to find the range that suits them best.