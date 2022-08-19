100 Thieves Derrek's Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant esports has expanded drastically over the two years since its release, with new professional players emerging in the scene.

100 Thieves' Valorant esports athlete Derrek "Derrek" Ha is one of the best gamers in the North American competitive scene. Recently, he and his teammates won the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 North America Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ).

After a lot of initial troubles in the VCT 2022 season, 100 Thieves have rebuilt the team and grabbed their spot in the Champions 2022.

Derrek, a former Overwatch professional, joined the North American team in April 2022. He was previously a part of the Rise roster.

The American has helped the squad grow and contributed to its success with his excellent plays and skills.

Everything about 100 Thieves Derrek's Valorant settings

Users must have the proper settings to get better and improve their in-game performance in the game. They can also refer to the settings used by various professional players.

100 Thieves Derrek is one of the finest players in the NA scene. His in-game settings might help players achieve a better in-game experience.

Below are his mouse, crosshair, keybind, video, and other in-game Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.375

0.375 eDPI: 300

300 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Mouse Space Bar

Mouse Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse Button 4

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 0.8

0.8 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

2x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Acer XF250Q

Acer XF250Q Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge

Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Ghost

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Ghost Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K

Intel Core i7-8700K GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1080 Ti

Readers can adjust their Valorant settings to match Derrek's to improve their in-game experience. However, they need proper dedication to excel in the game and improve their skills.

They can also experiment with the settings as per their preference or referer to the settings used by the other professional esports players to find the range that suits them best.

