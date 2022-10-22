How is Leviatán shaping their Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023 season?

Latin American organization Leviatán announced the final member of its Valorant roster for VCT 2023 on October 22, thus completing an off-season milestone. Hailing from Chile, Angelo "keznit" has joined the team as its sixth player.

keznit was previously a professional Valorant athlete for KRÜ Esports. In fact, he isn't the only talent that Leviatán acquired from the Argentine organization.

Former 'Initiator Main' for KRÜ Esports, Roberto "Mazino," was announced as the fifth player for Leviatán on October 21. With keznit's announcement, the team surprised fans with three new names this week and the roster looks strong for now.

Everything you need to know about Leviatán's Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

As proclaimed by Riot earlier, VCT 2023 will host three international leagues from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific, with each league featuring ten teams. Leviatán is one of the 10 partnered teams who secured a spot in the VCT Americas League until 2027.

Some of the top VCT partners from the Americas include Sentinels, LOUD, NRG, Furia, KRÜ Esports, and more.

Leviatán's current Valorant roster comprises the following athletes:

Francisco "kiNgg" Vicente "Tacolilla" Fabian "Shyy" Agustin "Nozwerr" Roberto "Mazino" Angelo "keznit"

While the organization hasn't officially announced keznit as the sixth player, his role is quite obvious. He mostly plays Duelist Agents, but seems to be comfortable in a flexible role.

That said, many fans aren't happy about keznit joining a partnered team as a substitute. Some feel that an athlete of his stature shouldn't waste his potential in a 'benched' position.

Since his primary role is that of a duelist, keznit's expertise is only comparable to Kingg, who has proven his skills time and again and has had a great VCT 2022 season.

Mazino and Nozwerr, who joined the team ahead of keznit, will most possibly assume support roles. Both are known to play Initiator Agents well and possess good utility usage skills. In fact, Mazino and Nozwerr have clutched many tricky rounds for their former teams. Hence, fans are pretty excited to see them play for Leviatán.

Ahead of acquiring new faces, the high-achieving esports organization parted ways with Marco Eliot "Melser" and Benjamín "adverso," who were huge contributors from Leviatán's side in Valorant Champions 2022. Melser has now joined KRÜ Esports' Valorant roster. The other three athletes from Leviatán's VCT 2022 roster, namely Kingg, Tacolilla, and Shyy, still remain.

As fans can decipher, Leviatán has built a very able team for their VCT 2023 ventures, which will start with a kickoff tournament in February.

In the introductory tournament, all teams will face competitors from their own league and beyond and the winners will receive a direct ticket to Masters 2023.

Valorant esports is set to enter a new perspective next year. While partnered teams are gearing up for international leagues, other teams are looking to blast through the competition in the Challengers splits, Ascension, and possibly beyond that. Either way, Riot Games seems to be fostering a well-thought esports scenario for the tactical shooter.

