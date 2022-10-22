How KRU Esports' Valorant roster is gearing up for VCT 2023 season

Valorant teams from all around the world are gearing up for the next VCT season. KRU Esports have confirmed their team for VCT 2023 via a tweet, with the goal of conquering the higher echelons of professional esports.

Valorant has grown to be one of the most popular competitive titles on the globe, with Riot Games consistently fostering its esports ecosystem to expand across several continents. The developer is making significant changes to the format for the upcoming 2023 Valorant Champions Tour, including a completely new franchise system.

KRU Esports is an Argentine esports and content development group. Sergio Agüero, a former Argentine footballer, formed the group in 2020. KRU Esports made their professional Valorant debut in January 2021.

Complete details about KRU Esports' 2023 Valorant roster

The Americas league is going to be exciting, particularly since KRU recently unveiled their new roster with Alexandre "xand" Zizi, Santiago "Daveeys" Galvis Ruiz, Carlos "axeddy" Alberto Machado, and Marco "Melser" Amaro being introduced as the new recruits for the VCT 2023 season earlier today.

KRU Esports is the most successful LATAM team and the only roster in the world to have never missed an international Valorant Champions Tour tournament. They have also been semifinalists in two prior VCT Masters competitions (VCT 2021: LATAM South Stage 1 Masters and Valorant Champions 2021).

KRU Esports derive the majority of their money in Valorant through event prize pools, with a total revenue of around $160,000 to far. There are also different brand sponsorships, the value of which has not disclosed by the organization.

KRU Esports did not fare well in VCT 2022. The Argentine prodigy roster qualified for both Masters competitions in 2022 but were unable to perform to their full potential. They did, however, qualify for the Champions Istanbul thanks to an outstanding performance in the Last Chance Qualifiers.

They have now completed some new signings for their team in hopes of performing well in VCT 2023. The new roster comprises of the following players and staff:

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Ferrari Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Lopez Alexandre " xand " Zizi

" Zizi Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Santiago "Daveeys" Galvis Ruiz

Galvis Ruiz Carlos "axeddy" Alberto Machado

Alberto Machado Leandro "Leazo" Liset (Head Coach)

Liset (Head Coach) Alan "ddx" Salvati (Analyst)

Xand was a member of the Ninjas in Pyjamas throughout the VCT 2022 season. He was an important component of the team's success in both stages, including participation in VCT 2022: Stage 1 - Masters Reykjavik.

However, their Brazilian rivals, LOUD, did not let them seize the region's throne. In addition, their prospects of qualifying for the VCT 2022 - Champions Istanbul were thwarted in the South American LCQ.

Daveeys was a member of the E-Xolos LAZER, and while they had reasonable places in LATAM competitions, they never managed the first rank or an international-tournament placing. Melser was a part of Leviatán Esports, one of the finest teams in the LATAM area, and they routinely finished in the top three of every tournament.

Last but not least, axeddy was a member of the Galaxy Carrots roster. In comparison to the previous arrivals, he has had the least interesting year, with no main event appearances and no wins in any Tier 2 events. He will most likely serve as the team's sixth man, aiding them as needed.

KRU Esports intend to build themselves as one of the most renowned rosters in the globe heading towards VCT 2023, while also leading the South American circuit in Valorant and other esports.

