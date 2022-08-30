Top 5 underdog players to look out for in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

The VCT Champions 2022 is right around the corner. This event will be hosted in Istanbul, Turkey, in front of a live audience.

Sixteen teams have qualified for a chance at the trophy. All the qualifying teams are gearing up to battle it out for the 'Champions' title.

Team Liquid, Fnatic, and 100 Thieves are some of the most well-known sides to qualify for the Champions Tour 2022. They are a big name in the competitive scene and, over time, have accumulated thousands of fans.

Then there are the underdogs like Edward Gaming and Leviatan, names that aren't heard of frequently. Despite that, they could make it to the top 16 teams at the VCT Champions, which speaks for itself.

Each team is made by its players, so fans cannot ignore the importance of individuals. Gamers who were never heard of have often surprised, as they came out of nowhere and wholly dominated, shocking the entire community.

Five most underrated players in VCT Champions 2022

5) Yongkang "ZmjjKK" Zheng

Chinese player Yongkang "ZmjjKK" Zheng currently plays for Edward Gaming. It is the first Chinese team to make it to the VCT Champions.

After a flawless victory in the VCT 2022: East Asia Last Chance Qualifier against On Sla2ers, his team has paved ZmjjKK's way to the grand stage. Often seen on Chamber, he pops off in his matches like it's a piece of cake. He has yet to prove his might against teams from other regions, but nobody doubts his abilities.

4) Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt

Khalil is a young Brazilian who plays for FURIA Esports. He has made quite a name for himself by being named the EVP of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: South America Last Chance Qualifier by Valorant Zone.

Recently fans have seen him take on the Controller role, and his Omen plays are something to behold. He takes full advantage of the ability set of the Agent he plays and is an absolute nuisance for his enemies.

3) Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Hailing from Chile, kiNgg currently plays for the Argentine professional Valorant team Leviatan. A relatively new organization that came into existence in 2020, Leviatan has quickly made its presence known in the competitive scene.

Fans mostly see kiNgg taking the role of a Duelist with Neon or Raze. He also plays the role of an Initiator and Controller with KAY/O and Viper, respectively.

2) Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad is an Indonesian player for BOOM Esports. Being named the Best Leader in VCT 2022: Indonesia Stage 1 Challengers, he is starting to make a name for himself.

The IGL for BOOM Esports led his team to victory in the VCT 2022: APAC Last Chance Qualifier against ONIC Esports. He takes on various roles, especially Sentinels, though he can also be seen playing Initiator when the situation demands.

1) Sean "bang" Bezerra

bang is an American who currently plays for 100 Thieves and is on loan from TSM. He primarily plays Controller roles.

An underrated player, bang does complete justice to Controller Agents. After winning the VCT 2022: North America Last Chance Qualifier against The Guard, he is on his way to fighting for the Champions title in Istanbul.

Sometimes, these hidden gems get overshadowed by the big names in their teams and go under the radar. Players make the team, and these are gamers to keep an eye out for at the upcoming mega event.

The VCT Champions Tour 2022 Istanbul starts on August 31, and fans can't wait to see their favorites fight it out and bring home the throne.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer