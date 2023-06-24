Valorant Deadlock abilities leaked: Sonic Sensor, GravNet, and more

Valorant will soon be getting a new Agent called Deadlock. Despite being a first-person shooter, one of the main selling points of this game is that each and every character comes with a unique set of abilities that also determine the type of unit they are. Deadlock is the 23rd Agent to join the Valorant Protocol. Based on the information provided in the leaks, this character will be a Sentinel.

Having said that, here is everything that's been leaked for this character so far, including their abilities.

All Valorant Deadlock abilities

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks



Equip a Barrier Mesh disc. Fire to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement. Deadlock Ability: Barrier Mesh (E) | #VALORANT Equip a Barrier Mesh disc. Fire to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement. Deadlock Ability: Barrier Mesh (E) | #VALORANT Equip a Barrier Mesh disc. Fire to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement.

Being a Sentinel, Deadlock's ability kit makes them a strong defensive Agent. They can effectively lock down sites and keep enemies at bay. Barring their Signature ability, Deadlock has three other abilities, which are as follows:

Barrier Mesh (E): Deadlock will equip a Barrier Mesh disk, which can be launched by using the Fire button. When it touches the ground, it creates an energy barrier that blocks players from entering the area.

Deadlock will equip a Barrier Mesh disk, which can be launched by using the Fire button. When it touches the ground, it creates an energy barrier that blocks players from entering the area. Sonic Sensor (Q): With this ability, Deadlock launches a sensor that monitors an area for sounds. Whenever there are footsteps or heavy gunfire where the trap has been deployed, it detonates, concussing everyone caught in its radius.

With this ability, Deadlock launches a sensor that monitors an area for sounds. Whenever there are footsteps or heavy gunfire where the trap has been deployed, it detonates, concussing everyone caught in its radius. GravNet (C): This ability allows Deadlock to launch a grenade that transforms into a net. The grenade detonates when it touches the ground. Any enemy caught within its area of effect is forced to crouch while moving and is slowed down.

This ability allows Deadlock to launch a grenade that transforms into a net. The grenade detonates when it touches the ground. Any enemy caught within its area of effect is forced to crouch while moving and is slowed down. Annihilation (X)/Ultimate: Deadlock's ultimate sounds rather weak. It can affect single targets only. When triggered, the Agent will release a wave of nanowires that capture the first enemy they hit inside a cocoon. This enemy is pulled back and will die if the wires reach their point of origin. The only way to nullify this UItimate is by destroying the cocoon.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks



Equip a GravNet grenade. Fire to throw or Alt Fire to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly. Deadlock Ability: GravNet (C) | #VALORANT Equip a GravNet grenade. Fire to throw or Alt Fire to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly. Deadlock Ability: GravNet (C) | #VALORANT Equip a GravNet grenade. Fire to throw or Alt Fire to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly.

It will be interesting to see how Deadlock works in the current meta. Their abilities sound good in theory, but considering that the world is still waiting to try out these abilities in matches, it's hard to say if they will be as effective as they sound.

Valorant Deadlock release date

Deadlock is expected to go live on June 27, alongside Valorant Episode 7 Act 1. However, Riot Games will be providing everyone with a first look into the character during Valorant Masters Tokyo's Grand Finals.

If you've subscribed to PC Game Pass, you will have access to Deadlock on the very day they go live. Not only that but once the unit has been released, there should be an Agent Recruitment event. If you manage to complete it, you will be able to unlock Deadlock in Valorant for free.

Poll : 0 votes