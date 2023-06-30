Deadlock vs Killjoy in Valorant: Which Sentinel is better?

In Valorant, Deadlock and Killjoy offer unique abilities that excel at controlling the battlefield. The former is a new Agent and has quickly changed the Sentinel meta, as she is very good at actively setting up her traps. This article will compare this character to Killjoy, a fan-favorite unit in Valorant. Both their strengths and weaknesses will be taken into out to determine who's better.

That will tell you which of these Agents offers a more effective toolkit for achieving map control and disrupting enemy advances.

Who comes out on top in Valorant in Deadlock vs Killjoy?

Active vs. passive setup

Deadlock thrives on an active playstyle, excelling at reacting to incoming threats and disrupting enemy movement. Her abilities are designed to hinder the advances of foes and gather crucial information in real-time.

In contrast, Killjoy makes use of a more passive approach, relying on her ability to set up defensive traps and deploy turrets to control areas of the map. Her abilities create a fortified zone that discourages enemy incursions.

Disruption and area denial

Deadlock's GravNet and Sonic Sensor provide her with the tools needed to disrupt enemy movement and gather intelligence. The former forces foes caught within its radius to crouch and move slowly. On the other hand, the Sonic Sensor concusses foes in an area when significant noise is detected. These abilities are ideal for shutting down enemy rushes and disrupting their coordination.

Killjoy, on the other hand, utilizes Alarmbot and Nanoswarm to deny adversaries access to certain areas. The former acts as a mobile trap, detecting and making enemies vulnerable. And the Nanoswarm can be thrown to deal area-of-effect damage, preventing enemy advancements.

Utility and defensive capabilities

Killjoy's comes with a strong defensive toolkit, which includes abilities such as Turret and Lockdown. The former autonomously attacks enemies within its range, providing additional firepower and acting as a deterrent. Lockdown, Killjoy's ultimate ability, deploys a device that detains all foes within its area of effect, temporarily immobilizing them.

Deadlock, while lacking direct utility abilities like Killjoy's, compensates for this with her ability to react swiftly and hinder enemy movement on the fly.

Map control and team synergy

Both characters excel at map control, albeit in different ways. Deadlock's active playstyle allows her to quickly adapt to changing situations and make dynamic decisions. This is why she is a great choice for teams focused on aggressive plays and rapid map control.

Killjoy's passive setup abilities, on the other hand, are ideal for parties that prioritize creating fortified areas and denying foes access to key locations. This Valorant unit's utilities can also provide valuable information to her team, allowing for coordinated strategies and rotations.

In this clash of Sentinels, both bring distinct strengths to the table. Deadlock's active reactivity and disruptive abilities make her a formidable Agent for shutting down rushes and gathering real-time intelligence.

Killjoy's passive setup and defensive capabilities offer strong area denial and map control. This is why the choice between Deadlock and Killjoy ultimately depends on playstyle preferences, team composition, strategic needs, as well as desired approach to map control and disruption.

Whether it's Deadlock's active and reactive prowess or Killjoy's passive setup and defensive control, both Valorant Agents will significantly contribute to a team's success in Valorant.

