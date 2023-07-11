Valorant's Chinese-exclusive Kitana skin rumored to release in other regions

Valorant's introduction of an exclusive server in China after three years has taken the community by storm. The Chinese scene has recently started to make a name for itself, with its server coming with a whole lot of incredible quality-of-life features not present in other regions. These include a Replay system and a gun and player stats tracker.

Another striking feature included is the Kitana knife skin. The Kitana knife is a newly introduced fan that was announced to be exclusive to the Chinese server for purchase as a welcome gesture.

Valorant's Kitana fan rumored to be made available for all regions ahead of patch 7.01

The Kitana knife skin features a fan imbued with flames and is part of the Ignite Capsule bundle. Its original color is red with shades of orange, while the chroma features a mix of purple and white. The fan gives off a majestic and royal vibe with the flames sparkling and moving with the inspect and attacks.

The skin was first revealed during the introduction of China's exclusive Valorant server. The knife was initially meant to be a server-exclusive skin for Chinese players to purchase, but recent leaks have suggested that this may not be the case.

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated Chinese 'Kitana' Melee is NOT exclusive anymore.



The assets are in the game, and multiple leaks point out that the skin will be available in all servers.



The assets of the skin have been rumored to have been found in other Valorant servers as well. This fits perfectly with the release window of Patch 7.01, where players can expect the skin to be out. However, there has not been confirmation regarding this situation, and the rumor should be taken with a grain of salt.

Whether or not the rumor is true, adding a new fan skin bodes well for Valorant players looking to diversify their collection. The last skin released was the Equilibrium fan as part of the Kohaku and Matsuba skin collection introduced in Patch 5.05.

Fans can expect the Kitana knife skin to be much more expensive if the rumors prove true due to its unique effects and detailed design.

