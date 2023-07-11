Valorant patch 7.01 official notes (July 11): Ignition goes live, Ability action icon updates, and more

Valorant’s patch 7.01 notes for July 11, 2023, are now live and with it, Riot Games have introduced a new Premier Ignition Stage. It was one of the biggest updates for the shooter this month, and the stage was something that players were looking forward to for quite some time now.

Along with the Ignition Stage, the developers have also introduced updates fot ability action icons, making them more consistent for all of the Agents as well as their abilities. New voiceover line interactions have been added between Gekko and Deadlock as well.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 7.01 can look up the official website.

However, for a brief overview here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 7.01 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Riot have updated the ability action icons to be more consistent across all Agents and abilities that have a common cast paradigm or output. We've also added new ones to where it was necessary. These icons appear above your equipped ability.

Riot have added voiceover line interactions between Gekko and Deadlock in Valorant.

2) Competitive Updates

Premier

Ignition Stage is live!

Event details:

If you played in the Premier Open Beta, first of all, thank you! Second, everyone is starting from scratch with Ignition so you’ll have to make or join a new team this time around, too. Your team and match history will carry over from Ignition to the launch in August though, so choose your team name carefully. (You can’t change it later!)

Enrollment runs until July 20, so get your team together and make sure to choose a Zone before then. The exact time for the end of Enrollment varies by Zone—make sure to check the schedule in the client for more information so you don’t miss it.

Matches start on July 20 and run through August 12, with Playoffs on August 13. Earn a Premier Score of at least 375 by then to qualify and to have a chance to be crowned one of the best teams in your Division. (Oh…and get a sweet Premier Champion title and gun buddy, too.)

3) Player Behaviour Updates

Riot added in-game bans for repeated AFK, Friendly Fire, and Queue Dodge in Competitive and Unrated modes.

People who are text-muted in real time will now also be voice-muted for the entire match.

