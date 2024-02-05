  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • supamen Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

supamen Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 05, 2024 19:16 GMT
supamen Valorant settings
supamen Valorant settings (Image via Evil Geniuses/VLR.gg)

supamen's Valorant settings can potentially aid you on your journey to find the best possible combination of in-game settings. This process can be hard as the menu in the game is quite extensive. It takes seasoned players weeks, or even months of trying out different combinations before they find the sweet spot. Having Valorant settings that are fitted to your playstyle can take your performance in the title to the next level.

That is where looking at Valorant settings used by professional players like Phat "supamen" Le can be super useful. They are some of the best in the scene and have a dedicated team of supporting staff and data analysts their organizations provide to help them zero in on their ideal settings.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about supamen's Valorant settings.

Everything fans need to know about supamen's Valorant settings

Mouse Settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.284
  • eDPI: 227.2
  • Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: Red
  • Crosshair Color: #FF0000
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: On
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0.943
  • Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner length opacity: 0
  • Inner line thickness 1
  • Inner line offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: E
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: E
  • Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

  • Rotate: Fixed
  • Fixed Orientation: Always the same
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size:1.2
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920×1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unkonwn

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
  • Keyboard: Glorious GMNK
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II
  • Mousepad: Logitech G640

supamen is an American player who has joined the Evil Geniuses roster for the VCT 2024 season, making his first appearance with the team at VCT Americas Kickoff. He is best known for playing Controller Agents in Riot's tactical shooter.

While emulating supamen's Valorant settings can be useful, you must fine-tune them to fit your specific needs for the best results.

Check out our other Valorant guides:

Best Viper lineups on Valorant Sunset map || Viper walls for Bind in Valorant || Complete Valorant Viper Sunset guide || Valorant Outlaw weapon guide || 5 best Cypher one-way cages on Sunset in Valorant || Best KAY/O Knife lineups on Sunset map in Valorant || 5 tips to play Cypher like nAts in Valorant

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...