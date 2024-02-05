supamen Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

supamen's Valorant settings can potentially aid you on your journey to find the best possible combination of in-game settings. This process can be hard as the menu in the game is quite extensive. It takes seasoned players weeks, or even months of trying out different combinations before they find the sweet spot. Having Valorant settings that are fitted to your playstyle can take your performance in the title to the next level.

That is where looking at Valorant settings used by professional players like Phat "supamen" Le can be super useful. They are some of the best in the scene and have a dedicated team of supporting staff and data analysts their organizations provide to help them zero in on their ideal settings.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about supamen's Valorant settings.

Everything fans need to know about supamen's Valorant settings

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.284

eDPI: 227.2

Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Crosshair Color: #FF0000

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 0.943

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner length opacity: 0

Inner line thickness 1

Inner line offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unkonwn

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Keyboard: Glorious GMNK

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Logitech G640

supamen is an American player who has joined the Evil Geniuses roster for the VCT 2024 season, making his first appearance with the team at VCT Americas Kickoff. He is best known for playing Controller Agents in Riot's tactical shooter.

While emulating supamen's Valorant settings can be useful, you must fine-tune them to fit your specific needs for the best results.

