supamen Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

supamen's Valorant settings can potentially aid you on your journey to find the best possible combination of in-game settings. This process can be hard as the menu in the game is quite extensive. It takes seasoned players weeks, or even months of trying out different combinations before they find the sweet spot. Having Valorant settings that are fitted to your playstyle can take your performance in the title to the next level.
That is where looking at Valorant settings used by professional players like Phat "supamen" Le can be super useful. They are some of the best in the scene and have a dedicated team of supporting staff and data analysts their organizations provide to help them zero in on their ideal settings.
This guide will tell you everything you need to know about supamen's Valorant settings.
Everything fans need to know about supamen's Valorant settings
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.284
- eDPI: 227.2
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #FF0000
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 0.943
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner length opacity: 0
- Inner line thickness 1
- Inner line offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unkonwn
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Keyboard: Glorious GMNK
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
supamen is an American player who has joined the Evil Geniuses roster for the VCT 2024 season, making his first appearance with the team at VCT Americas Kickoff. He is best known for playing Controller Agents in Riot's tactical shooter.
While emulating supamen's Valorant settings can be useful, you must fine-tune them to fit your specific needs for the best results.
