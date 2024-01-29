Best Viper walls for Bind in Valorant (2024)

Viper's Toxic Screen ability is also called the Viper Wall in Valorant. This ability empowers her to control the map area, stripping enemies of crucial information and exposing them to vulnerability. The Toxic Screen ability has shown exceptional effectiveness on the Bind map, making it the perfect setting for this slithery Controller. Dealing with Toxic screens on Bind poses a considerable challenge for opposing teams regarding effectively pushing or holding sites.

Amidst the ever-changing meta in Riot Games' FPS title, specific Toxic Screen setups have endured since the game's inception, while others have emerged more recently. This article explores the best Viper walls for Bind.

Best Viper walls for A site, B site, and more on Bind in Valorant

1) Teleporting Viper wall

Viper Toxic Screen covering B Window, B Garden, and A Bath (Image via Riot Games)

After the changes to Bind in patch 6.08, pro players have made this Toxic Screen their preferred setup on defense rounds. It effectively protects three crucial areas: B Window, B Garden, and A Bath. This strategy works because the following lineup extends the wall through the B Long teleporter and reaches beyond to A Bath.

Toxic Screen lineup (Image via Valorant)

Step up on the box outside the B Window and align your crosshair with the sofa cushion in B Hookah while crouching. Then, simply left-click to extend the Toxic Screen.

2) A site Viper wall

Toxic Screen covering A site plant spot, A Bath, and outside A Bath teleporter (Image via Riot Games)

This Toxic Screen, designed for defense, is among the most versatile ones on Bind. It effectively shields three crucial zones: A site planting area, A Bath, and the exterior of the A Bath teleporter.

Defenders can challenge attackers and stall the Spike-planting process by deploying this wall. It also enables strategic positioning for traps outside A Baths and provides a safe passage for defenders transitioning into A Bath from the B Long teleporter exit.

To set up this Toxic Screen, follow the guide below:

Toxic Screen lineup position (Image via Valorant)

Get in this position near A site plant spot.

Toxic Screen lineup (Image via Valorant)

Aim at the top right corner of the wooden box near A Pocket and left-click.

3) B site Viper wall

Toxic Screen covering B Window and B Garden (Image via Riot Games)

This Toxic Screen works as an inverse of the aforementioned teleporting Viper wall. It allows you to anchor A Lamps while still being able to guard the B site on Bind.

Toxic Screen lineup position (Image via Valorant)

To set up this Toxic Screen, get into A Lamps and stand in the corner.

Toxic Screen lineup (Image via Valorant)

Aim the bottom of the bulging black mark on the wall and left-click.

4) Attacking Viper wall

Toxic Screen for lurking near A Short (Image via Riot Games)

This Toxic Screen is made for lurking around A short on Bind during the attack rounds. Through this Viper wall, you can break the A Short map area into several controllable spaces, which can be used to safely clear this crucial map space one by one. It is the main Toxic Screen pro players use on Bind during attack rounds.

Enter the cave near the Attacker side spawn to set up this Toxic Screen.

Toxic Screen lineup (Image via Valorant)

Position your crosshair slightly upward. Use your minimap to align your Toxic Screen so that its line matches the edge of the boxes stacked in A Short.

5) Defending Eco Viper Wall

Toxic Screen covering A Short, B Hookah, and B Garden (Image via Riot Games)

This Toxic Screen uses the concept of extending the wall further through the teleporter available on Bind. Especially beneficial to the defending side during their Eco round, this Toxic Screen covers A short, B Hookah, and B Garden. It gets the maximum value out of Viper's signature ability.

Toxic Screen lineup position (Image via Valorant)

To perform this wall, get close to the defense side barrier near A Short and stand against the Pipe on the wall next to the boxes stacked in A Short.

Toxic Screen lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Then, aim at the highlighted area and left-click to extend the Toxic Screen.

