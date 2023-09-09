Valorant: Complete Viper Sunset guide

Valorant’s Sunset map is the latest playground Riot Games introduced with the Episode 7 Act 2 update. Map control is crucial for both sides to win rounds, and Viper is easily one of the best Controllers to lock down an area. The Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud can produce great results if utilized correctly with the team’s coordination.

While Viper’s wall is permanently placed for a round, the smoke capsule can be picked up and reused in different scenarios. The new Valorant map features several deep corners that can be used alongside cheeky walls and one-way smoke. However, the proficiency of players on this Agent can affect the final result, similar to other characters.

Viper’s kit specializes in blocking enemy vision, while the Snake Bite can function as an area denial ability.

Best Viper walls for Valorant’s Sunset

1) A-Elbow to A-Main

A-Elbow in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Position yourself in the corner of A-Elbow as shown and stand directly on top of the floor ledge line (shown with a line and a circle). Then equip the wall ability and place your aim right above the ceiling towards A-Main.

A-Elbow in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair near the left wall and deploy the ability with a single left click.

A-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Toxic Screen will go over the roof, through the A-Site, and completely cover the A-main entry.

2) A-Alley to A-Lobby

A-Alley in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Place yourself in the A-Alley area and stand before the door, as shown in the image. Tuck near the wall and aim near the tank visible above the roof of the A-Site.

A-Alley in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair near the right edge of the tank and deploy the wall with a left click.

A-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ability will effectively slice the site away from the A-Main area and extend to A-Lobby on the Attacker’s Side.

3) A-Site to Mid

A-Site in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Position yourself in the corner near the Radianite box in A-Site, as shown in the image. Look towards the Mid-area and equip the wall ability.

A-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair above the roof ledge in a manner that allows the Snake Bite logo to touch the left wall corner (shown with a circle). Deploy the ability with a left click towards Mid.

Mid in Sunset (image via Sportskeeda)

This Toxic Screen will block A-Main entry, cover a bit of Mid-Tiles, and block enemies from the Mid-Bottom region. This wall ends just before B-Market entry, making it difficult for the Attackers to take B-Switch control.

5) B-Market to B-Main

B-Market in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Place yourself near the B-Market entry, as shown in the image. Equip the wall ability and look towards the B-Main entry point.

B-Market in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair in the middle of the blue box present inside B-Market and deploy the wall.

B-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The wall will be positioned in the corner of the B-Market entry and cover the entire B-Main entry. Players must be vigilant while utilizing this wall, as enemies can pour into the site from B-Market.

6) B-Boba to B-Site

B-Boba in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Position yourself in front of the window, as shown in the image. Equip the wall ability and start aiming towards the opening on the roof of B-Boba.

B-Boba in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair directly next to the roof ledge on the left (shown with a circle) and deploy the wall.

B-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Toxic Screen will start from the B-Boba area, cover the B-Market entry, and block the B-Main Stairs. This can be a great combination for aggressive Duelists who would want to peek at B-Main at the start of the round.

Best Viper smokes for Valorant’s Sunset

1) B-Main to B-Main Stairs

B-Site in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

This is a relatively simple lineup and has room for error. Place yourself near the B-Main entry as shown in the image and equip the smoke ability.

B-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair on the B-Main wall such that the left corner of the mouse indicator touches the wall (shown with a circle). Throw the ability with a simple left click.

B-Main in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Poison Cloud will land on the stairs and block the view of Attackers from B-Main.

2) B-Market

B-Market in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Position yourself near the B-Market entry as shown in the image and equip the smoke ability. This lineup is a bit tricky and may require a bit of practice to execute perfectly.

B-Market in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair on the second railing on the first floor above the blue box (shown with a circle). You must perform a jump right-click throw to deploy the canister.

B-Market in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The smoke lands on the bookshelf in the blue box in B-market and can be used to block the view of enemies in case they take control of B-Market.

3) Mid-Top to Mid-Bottom

Mid-Top in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Place yourself on top of the Mid-Top ledge corner, as shown in the image. Take out your smoke ability and point towards the roof ledges of the arch.

Mid-Top in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair towards the sky such that the mouse indicator icon falls inside the ledge (shown with a circle). Simply throw the smoke with a left click to send it towards Mid-Bottom.

Mid-Top in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

This smoke falls on top of the wall present in front of Mid-Bottom and blocks anyone peeking from above (using Sage wall boosts) or below.

4) Mid-Bottom to B-Site

Mid-Bottom in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Position yourself on top of the boxes in Mid-Bottom, as shown in the image. Move to the outermost edge and aim towards B-Site.

Mid-Bottom in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair in such a way that the keybind indicator intersects the roof ledge (shown with a circle). Deploy the smoke with a simple jump left-click throw.

B-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Poison Cloud bounces off the pillar wall and lands at the base of the B-Site Stairs. This blocks enemy vision and can be crucial for B-Site executions.

5) A-Link to A-Main

A-Link in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Place yourself in the A-Link area and tuck inside the corner shown in the image. Look towards the A-Main Radianite boxes and equip the smoke ability.

A-Link in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair on the tip of the distant mountain (shown with a circle) and throw the canister with a simple left click.

A-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The smoke lands on top of the boxes and creates a one-way for players holding A-Main from A-Link.

